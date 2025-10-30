SignalsSections
Andre Filipe Da Rocha Cruz

Divimake Pro

Andre Filipe Da Rocha Cruz
0 reviews
10 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -49%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
818
Profit Trades:
602 (73.59%)
Loss Trades:
216 (26.41%)
Best trade:
5 209.96 USD
Worst trade:
-14 804.51 USD
Gross Profit:
20 139.97 USD (76 927 pips)
Gross Loss:
-20 604.32 USD (44 551 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
37 (165.96 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
6 541.73 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
90.07%
Max deposit load:
128.35%
Latest trade:
8 hours ago
Trades per week:
26
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
-0.03
Long Trades:
521 (63.69%)
Short Trades:
297 (36.31%)
Profit Factor:
0.98
Expected Payoff:
-0.57 USD
Average Profit:
33.46 USD
Average Loss:
-95.39 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-561.34 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-14 806.32 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
-77.50%
Algo trading:
86%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 301.31 USD
Maximal:
14 849.44 USD (83.63%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
91.03% (14 835.80 USD)
By Equity:
78.43% (12 757.96 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDCAD 759
XAUUSD 52
.US500Cash 2
EURUSD 2
USDCHF 1
.USTECHCash 1
XAGUSD 1
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 3.4K
XAUUSD -4.1K
.US500Cash 3
EURUSD 160
USDCHF 1
.USTECHCash 1
XAGUSD 115
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 28K
XAUUSD 3.5K
.US500Cash 12
EURUSD 66
USDCHF 80
.USTECHCash 1K
XAGUSD 24
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +5 209.96 USD
Worst trade: -14 805 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +165.96 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -561.34 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Bybit-Live
0.00 × 1
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 2
Alpari-MT5
0.00 × 5
Tradestone-Real
0.00 × 1
VTindex-MT5
0.00 × 1
FXCC1-Trade
0.00 × 2
FusionMarkets-Live
0.07 × 14
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
0.22 × 18
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
0.67 × 3
FIBOGroup-MT5 Server
0.67 × 3
MonetaMarkets-Live
0.67 × 6
Alpari-Real01
0.83 × 41
ICMarkets-MT5
0.90 × 10
Exness-MT5Real7
0.95 × 19
RannForex-Server
0.99 × 73
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1.12 × 305
VantageInternational-Live
1.16 × 63
Exness-MT5Real8
1.17 × 82
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.41 × 394
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
1.44 × 43
Teletrade-Sharp ECN
1.49 × 109
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
1.85 × 27
FPMarkets-Live
1.93 × 14
GMI3-Real
2.00 × 6
46 more...
No reviews
2026.01.06 14:29
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.06 13:26
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.29 16:26
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.29 14:23
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.26 10:08
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.26 09:08
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.26 08:08
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.16 08:18
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.16 07:18
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.16 06:18
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.16 05:15
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.09 05:47
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.09 04:47
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.05 06:29
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.05 05:29
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.04 16:52
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.04 15:52
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.03 13:06
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.02 16:21
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.02 14:12
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Divimake Pro
30 USD per month
-49%
0
0
USD
2.8K
USD
10
86%
818
73%
90%
0.97
-0.57
USD
91%
1:500
Copy

