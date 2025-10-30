- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
818
Profit Trades:
602 (73.59%)
Loss Trades:
216 (26.41%)
Best trade:
5 209.96 USD
Worst trade:
-14 804.51 USD
Gross Profit:
20 139.97 USD (76 927 pips)
Gross Loss:
-20 604.32 USD (44 551 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
37 (165.96 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
6 541.73 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
90.07%
Max deposit load:
128.35%
Latest trade:
8 hours ago
Trades per week:
26
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
-0.03
Long Trades:
521 (63.69%)
Short Trades:
297 (36.31%)
Profit Factor:
0.98
Expected Payoff:
-0.57 USD
Average Profit:
33.46 USD
Average Loss:
-95.39 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-561.34 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-14 806.32 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
-77.50%
Algo trading:
86%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 301.31 USD
Maximal:
14 849.44 USD (83.63%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
91.03% (14 835.80 USD)
By Equity:
78.43% (12 757.96 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|759
|XAUUSD
|52
|.US500Cash
|2
|EURUSD
|2
|USDCHF
|1
|.USTECHCash
|1
|XAGUSD
|1
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|3.4K
|XAUUSD
|-4.1K
|.US500Cash
|3
|EURUSD
|160
|USDCHF
|1
|.USTECHCash
|1
|XAGUSD
|115
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|28K
|XAUUSD
|3.5K
|.US500Cash
|12
|EURUSD
|66
|USDCHF
|80
|.USTECHCash
|1K
|XAGUSD
|24
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +5 209.96 USD
Worst trade: -14 805 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +165.96 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -561.34 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Bybit-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 2
|
Alpari-MT5
|0.00 × 5
|
Tradestone-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
VTindex-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
FXCC1-Trade
|0.00 × 2
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.07 × 14
|
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
|0.22 × 18
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
|0.67 × 3
|
FIBOGroup-MT5 Server
|0.67 × 3
|
MonetaMarkets-Live
|0.67 × 6
|
Alpari-Real01
|0.83 × 41
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.90 × 10
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.95 × 19
|
RannForex-Server
|0.99 × 73
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|1.12 × 305
|
VantageInternational-Live
|1.16 × 63
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.17 × 82
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.41 × 394
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|1.44 × 43
|
Teletrade-Sharp ECN
|1.49 × 109
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|1.85 × 27
|
FPMarkets-Live
|1.93 × 14
|
GMI3-Real
|2.00 × 6
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
-49%
0
0
USD
USD
2.8K
USD
USD
10
86%
818
73%
90%
0.97
-0.57
USD
USD
91%
1:500