The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Bybit-Live 0.00 × 1 ICTrading-MT5-4 0.00 × 2 Alpari-MT5 0.00 × 5 Tradestone-Real 0.00 × 1 VTindex-MT5 0.00 × 1 FXCC1-Trade 0.00 × 2 FusionMarkets-Live 0.07 × 14 RoboMarketsDE-ECN 0.22 × 18 STARTRADERFinancial-Live 0.67 × 3 FIBOGroup-MT5 Server 0.67 × 3 MonetaMarkets-Live 0.67 × 6 Alpari-Real01 0.83 × 41 ICMarkets-MT5 0.90 × 10 Exness-MT5Real7 0.95 × 19 RannForex-Server 0.99 × 73 FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro 1.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-MT5-4 1.12 × 305 VantageInternational-Live 1.16 × 63 Exness-MT5Real8 1.17 × 82 ICMarketsSC-MT5-2 1.41 × 394 ICMarketsEU-MT5-2 1.44 × 43 Teletrade-Sharp ECN 1.49 × 109 ICMarketsEU-MT5-5 1.85 × 27 FPMarkets-Live 1.93 × 14 GMI3-Real 2.00 × 6 46 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor