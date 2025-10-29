SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Valtimo
Ezra M T Walalangi

Valtimo

Ezra M T Walalangi
0 reviews
Reliability
73 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2024 134%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
831
Profit Trades:
347 (41.75%)
Loss Trades:
484 (58.24%)
Best trade:
495.61 USD
Worst trade:
-505.00 USD
Gross Profit:
63 654.18 USD (1 181 986 pips)
Gross Loss:
-52 108.52 USD (971 908 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
17 (3 914.62 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3 914.62 USD (17)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
80.96%
Max deposit load:
2.32%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
2.47
Long Trades:
540 (64.98%)
Short Trades:
291 (35.02%)
Profit Factor:
1.22
Expected Payoff:
13.89 USD
Average Profit:
183.44 USD
Average Loss:
-107.66 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
19 (-2 586.81 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3 014.41 USD (15)
Monthly growth:
-5.42%
Annual Forecast:
-65.79%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
912.72 USD
Maximal:
4 674.10 USD (57.65%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
33.36% (1 649.91 USD)
By Equity:
2.37% (539.01 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 816
GBPJPY 5
EURUSD 3
EURJPY 2
GBPUSD 2
CADJPY 1
USDJPY 1
USDCAD 1
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 11K
GBPJPY -26
EURUSD 334
EURJPY 119
GBPUSD 150
CADJPY -52
USDJPY -59
USDCAD -48
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 208K
GBPJPY -2K
EURUSD 3.1K
EURJPY 3.5K
GBPUSD 1.3K
CADJPY -1.3K
USDJPY -1.7K
USDCAD -761
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +495.61 USD
Worst trade: -505 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 17
Maximum consecutive losses: 15
Maximal consecutive profit: +3 914.62 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 586.81 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
0.00 × 2
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
0.00 × 5
HFMarketsEurope-Live Server2
0.00 × 1
Alpari-PRO
0.00 × 1
AM-UK-Live
0.00 × 2
ForexTime-ECN-Zero
0.00 × 1
QTrade-Classic Server
0.00 × 1
FXTG-Main Server 1
0.00 × 1
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 2
FXNet-Real
0.00 × 1
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 4
MetasGroup-Live
0.00 × 2
PreciseFX-Live
0.00 × 1
InstaForex-Contest.com
0.00 × 1
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
AlSalamBank-Live
0.00 × 2
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-LiveUK
0.00 × 4
AGMGroupLtd-Real
0.00 × 20
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 4
Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real29
0.00 × 3
308 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

XAUUSD Only


Happy Profit

No reviews
2025.10.29 17:52
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 1.1% of days out of 455 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Valtimo
30 USD per month
134%
0
0
USD
22K
USD
73
0%
831
41%
81%
1.22
13.89
USD
33%
1:50
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.