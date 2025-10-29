- Growth
Trades:
831
Profit Trades:
347 (41.75%)
Loss Trades:
484 (58.24%)
Best trade:
495.61 USD
Worst trade:
-505.00 USD
Gross Profit:
63 654.18 USD (1 181 986 pips)
Gross Loss:
-52 108.52 USD (971 908 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
17 (3 914.62 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3 914.62 USD (17)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
80.96%
Max deposit load:
2.32%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
2.47
Long Trades:
540 (64.98%)
Short Trades:
291 (35.02%)
Profit Factor:
1.22
Expected Payoff:
13.89 USD
Average Profit:
183.44 USD
Average Loss:
-107.66 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
19 (-2 586.81 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3 014.41 USD (15)
Monthly growth:
-5.42%
Annual Forecast:
-65.79%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
912.72 USD
Maximal:
4 674.10 USD (57.65%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
33.36% (1 649.91 USD)
By Equity:
2.37% (539.01 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|816
|GBPJPY
|5
|EURUSD
|3
|EURJPY
|2
|GBPUSD
|2
|CADJPY
|1
|USDJPY
|1
|USDCAD
|1
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|11K
|GBPJPY
|-26
|EURUSD
|334
|EURJPY
|119
|GBPUSD
|150
|CADJPY
|-52
|USDJPY
|-59
|USDCAD
|-48
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|208K
|GBPJPY
|-2K
|EURUSD
|3.1K
|EURJPY
|3.5K
|GBPUSD
|1.3K
|CADJPY
|-1.3K
|USDJPY
|-1.7K
|USDCAD
|-761
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
Best trade: +495.61 USD
Worst trade: -505 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 17
Maximum consecutive losses: 15
Maximal consecutive profit: +3 914.62 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 586.81 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
|0.00 × 2
|
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
|0.00 × 5
|
HFMarketsEurope-Live Server2
|0.00 × 1
|
Alpari-PRO
|0.00 × 1
|
AM-UK-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ForexTime-ECN-Zero
|0.00 × 1
|
QTrade-Classic Server
|0.00 × 1
|
FXTG-Main Server 1
|0.00 × 1
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 2
|
FXNet-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 4
|
MetasGroup-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
PreciseFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
InstaForex-Contest.com
|0.00 × 1
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
AlSalamBank-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-LiveUK
|0.00 × 4
|
AGMGroupLtd-Real
|0.00 × 20
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 4
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 3
