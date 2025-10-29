- Growth
Trades:
82
Profit Trades:
51 (62.19%)
Loss Trades:
31 (37.80%)
Best trade:
48.47 USD
Worst trade:
-17.70 USD
Gross Profit:
558.03 USD (48 378 pips)
Gross Loss:
-280.77 USD (20 851 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (184.83 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
184.83 USD (14)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.24
Trading activity:
0.79%
Max deposit load:
22.82%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
16
Avg holding time:
55 minutes
Recovery Factor:
2.30
Long Trades:
81 (98.78%)
Short Trades:
1 (1.22%)
Profit Factor:
1.99
Expected Payoff:
3.38 USD
Average Profit:
10.94 USD
Average Loss:
-9.06 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-46.65 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-68.68 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
58.03%
Annual Forecast:
704.07%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
38.41 USD
Maximal:
120.58 USD (42.73%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
42.73% (120.58 USD)
By Equity:
9.00% (16.80 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|55
|XAUEUR
|27
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|33
|XAUEUR
|245
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|6.4K
|XAUEUR
|21K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +48.47 USD
Worst trade: -18 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 14
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +184.83 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -46.65 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live26" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-Real3
|0.00 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live04
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.12 × 17
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.22 × 155
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.26 × 109
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.93 × 1605
|
RoboForex-ECN-2
|0.97 × 606
|
FPMarkets-Live2
|1.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real17
|1.19 × 139
|
SaracenInc-Live
|1.50 × 109
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|1.64 × 102
|
RoboForex-ECN
|1.66 × 79
|
Exness-Real9
|1.89 × 226
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|1.94 × 31
|
Exness-Real29
|2.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|2.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live08
|2.00 × 8
|
Exness-Real6
|2.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|2.42 × 55
|
Exness-Real20
|2.54 × 521
|
BoldPrime2-Live
|2.65 × 246
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
139%
0
0
USD
USD
477
USD
USD
16
100%
82
62%
1%
1.98
3.38
USD
USD
43%
1:400