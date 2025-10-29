SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / XAUUSD AND XAUEUR
LU KUEI LIEH

XAUUSD AND XAUEUR

LU KUEI LIEH
0 reviews
Reliability
16 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 139%
ICMarketsSC-Live26
1:400
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
82
Profit Trades:
51 (62.19%)
Loss Trades:
31 (37.80%)
Best trade:
48.47 USD
Worst trade:
-17.70 USD
Gross Profit:
558.03 USD (48 378 pips)
Gross Loss:
-280.77 USD (20 851 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (184.83 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
184.83 USD (14)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.24
Trading activity:
0.79%
Max deposit load:
22.82%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
16
Avg holding time:
55 minutes
Recovery Factor:
2.30
Long Trades:
81 (98.78%)
Short Trades:
1 (1.22%)
Profit Factor:
1.99
Expected Payoff:
3.38 USD
Average Profit:
10.94 USD
Average Loss:
-9.06 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-46.65 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-68.68 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
58.03%
Annual Forecast:
704.07%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
38.41 USD
Maximal:
120.58 USD (42.73%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
42.73% (120.58 USD)
By Equity:
9.00% (16.80 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 55
XAUEUR 27
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 33
XAUEUR 245
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 6.4K
XAUEUR 21K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +48.47 USD
Worst trade: -18 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 14
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +184.83 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -46.65 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live26" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-Real3
0.00 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live04
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.12 × 17
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.22 × 155
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.26 × 109
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.93 × 1605
RoboForex-ECN-2
0.97 × 606
FPMarkets-Live2
1.00 × 1
Exness-Real17
1.19 × 139
SaracenInc-Live
1.50 × 109
ICMarketsSC-Live25
1.64 × 102
RoboForex-ECN
1.66 × 79
Exness-Real9
1.89 × 226
BlackBullMarkets-Live
1.94 × 31
Exness-Real29
2.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live 2
2.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live08
2.00 × 8
Exness-Real6
2.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live16
2.42 × 55
Exness-Real20
2.54 × 521
BoldPrime2-Live
2.65 × 246
26 more...
No reviews
2025.12.22 02:26
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.22 01:26
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 2.75% of days out of 109 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.19 08:23
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.19 08:23
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.19 08:23
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.18 17:53
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.14 16:31
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.12 10:30
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.10 07:05
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.49% of days out of 67 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.07 17:50
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.07 16:50
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.02 18:35
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.31 01:27
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.89% of days out of 53 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.29 15:52
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
