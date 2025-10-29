- Growth
Trades:
224
Profit Trades:
109 (48.66%)
Loss Trades:
115 (51.34%)
Best trade:
150.81 USD
Worst trade:
-153.83 USD
Gross Profit:
12 723.60 USD (447 820 pips)
Gross Loss:
-10 124.09 USD (342 397 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
15 (1 938.01 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 938.01 USD (15)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading activity:
81.69%
Max deposit load:
5.15%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
11
Avg holding time:
18 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.92
Long Trades:
146 (65.18%)
Short Trades:
78 (34.82%)
Profit Factor:
1.26
Expected Payoff:
11.60 USD
Average Profit:
116.73 USD
Average Loss:
-88.04 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
16 (-1 765.78 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 808.65 USD (15)
Monthly growth:
-11.11%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
824.78 USD
Maximal:
2 833.59 USD (29.56%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
33.74% (2 833.59 USD)
By Equity:
4.13% (323.41 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|217
|USDJPY
|3
|GBPJPY
|2
|CHFJPY
|1
|EURJPY
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|2.5K
|USDJPY
|31
|GBPJPY
|23
|CHFJPY
|-28
|EURJPY
|46
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|102K
|USDJPY
|2.1K
|GBPJPY
|925
|CHFJPY
|-1K
|EURJPY
|1.8K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +150.81 USD
Worst trade: -154 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 15
Maximum consecutive losses: 15
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 938.01 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 765.78 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
TallinexOu-PRO Live
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 3
|
AM-UK-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
MetasGroup-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
|
MTrading-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeNation-LiveBravo
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
|0.00 × 2
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
OctaFX-Real9
|0.00 × 2
|
AGMGroupLtd-Real
|0.00 × 12
|
CFHMarkets-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-LiveUK
|0.00 × 2
|
LQDMarketsUK-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
GO4X-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
|0.00 × 1
|
InvestTechFx-Live
|0.00 × 2
