- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
102
Profit Trades:
48 (47.05%)
Loss Trades:
54 (52.94%)
Best trade:
105.42 USD
Worst trade:
-106.59 USD
Gross Profit:
1 194.70 USD (9 702 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 038.54 USD (10 619 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (53.82 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
339.04 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
34.50%
Max deposit load:
39.36%
Latest trade:
15 hours ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
9 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.59
Long Trades:
50 (49.02%)
Short Trades:
52 (50.98%)
Profit Factor:
1.15
Expected Payoff:
1.53 USD
Average Profit:
24.89 USD
Average Loss:
-19.23 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-18.36 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-258.97 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
10.72%
Algo trading:
93%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
21.43 USD
Maximal:
262.60 USD (50.23%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
28.28% (262.60 USD)
By Equity:
15.90% (94.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|102
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|156
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|-917
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +105.42 USD
Worst trade: -107 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +53.82 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -18.36 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
VantageFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Alpari-MT5
|0.00 × 5
|
Tradestone-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.00 × 4
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FXCC1-Trade
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.08 × 13
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.56 × 2773
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.58 × 12
|
FIBOGroup-MT5 Server
|0.67 × 3
|
Alpari-Real01
|0.83 × 41
|
RannForex-Server
|0.99 × 73
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|1.00 × 1
|
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
|1.08 × 188
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|1.13 × 8
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|1.13 × 294
|
VantageInternational-Live
|1.16 × 63
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.17 × 82
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.40 × 328
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|1.44 × 43
|
Teletrade-Sharp ECN
|1.49 × 109
|
GMI3-Real
|2.00 × 6
|
Exness-MT5Real28
|2.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|2.38 × 21
Hello, investors! Trading according to my strategy is conducted in semi-automatic mode - trading transactions are made by a robot advisor for precise entry, and I set the robot parameters manually every day. Trading is conducted strictly according to the strategy with a fixed stop loss and take profit.
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
20%
0
0
USD
USD
666
USD
USD
10
93%
102
47%
35%
1.15
1.53
USD
USD
28%
1:300