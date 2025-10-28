SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Windfuhr2
Daniil Piskovatskov

Windfuhr2

Daniil Piskovatskov
0 reviews
Reliability
10 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 20%
RoboForex-ECN
1:300
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
102
Profit Trades:
48 (47.05%)
Loss Trades:
54 (52.94%)
Best trade:
105.42 USD
Worst trade:
-106.59 USD
Gross Profit:
1 194.70 USD (9 702 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 038.54 USD (10 619 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (53.82 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
339.04 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
34.50%
Max deposit load:
39.36%
Latest trade:
15 hours ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
9 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.59
Long Trades:
50 (49.02%)
Short Trades:
52 (50.98%)
Profit Factor:
1.15
Expected Payoff:
1.53 USD
Average Profit:
24.89 USD
Average Loss:
-19.23 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-18.36 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-258.97 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
10.72%
Algo trading:
93%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
21.43 USD
Maximal:
262.60 USD (50.23%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
28.28% (262.60 USD)
By Equity:
15.90% (94.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 102
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 156
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD -917
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +105.42 USD
Worst trade: -107 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +53.82 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -18.36 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

VantageFX-Live
0.00 × 1
Alpari-MT5
0.00 × 5
Tradestone-Real
0.00 × 1
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 4
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
0.00 × 1
FXCC1-Trade
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
0.08 × 13
RoboForex-ECN
0.56 × 2773
Exness-MT5Real7
0.58 × 12
FIBOGroup-MT5 Server
0.67 × 3
Alpari-Real01
0.83 × 41
RannForex-Server
0.99 × 73
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
1.00 × 1
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
1.08 × 188
ICMarkets-MT5
1.13 × 8
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1.13 × 294
VantageInternational-Live
1.16 × 63
Exness-MT5Real8
1.17 × 82
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.40 × 328
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
1.44 × 43
Teletrade-Sharp ECN
1.49 × 109
GMI3-Real
2.00 × 6
Exness-MT5Real28
2.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
2.38 × 21
38 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Hello, investors! Trading according to my strategy is conducted in semi-automatic mode - trading transactions are made by a robot advisor for precise entry, and I set the robot parameters manually every day. Trading is conducted strictly according to the strategy with a fixed stop loss and take profit.
No reviews
2025.12.24 16:29
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.23 10:59
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.92% of days out of 61 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.23 08:56
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.19 14:29
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.18 10:03
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.16 13:24
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.10 09:28
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.08 15:35
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.05 11:49
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.33% of days out of 43 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.03 11:17
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.28 09:07
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.78% of days out of 36 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.26 09:23
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.25 13:21
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.03% of days out of 33 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.24 12:01
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.20 13:51
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.57% of days out of 28 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.19 14:59
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.18 16:53
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.85% of days out of 26 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.14 08:13
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.13 15:41
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 21 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.13 09:21
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Windfuhr2
30 USD per month
20%
0
0
USD
666
USD
10
93%
102
47%
35%
1.15
1.53
USD
28%
1:300
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.