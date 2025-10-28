The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Hello, investors! Trading according to my strategy is conducted in semi-automatic mode - trading transactions are made by a robot advisor for precise entry, and I set the robot parameters manually every day. Trading is conducted strictly according to the strategy with a fixed stop loss and take profit.

