Trades:
208
Profit Trades:
82 (39.42%)
Loss Trades:
126 (60.58%)
Best trade:
604.95 USD
Worst trade:
-334.05 USD
Gross Profit:
16 226.15 USD (339 174 pips)
Gross Loss:
-12 424.60 USD (316 320 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (1 320.64 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 986.35 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading activity:
91.09%
Max deposit load:
2.12%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
0.88
Long Trades:
130 (62.50%)
Short Trades:
78 (37.50%)
Profit Factor:
1.31
Expected Payoff:
18.28 USD
Average Profit:
197.88 USD
Average Loss:
-98.61 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
17 (-1 398.37 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 577.67 USD (14)
Monthly growth:
-7.30%
Annual Forecast:
-88.62%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
203.05 USD
Maximal:
4 329.43 USD (35.55%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
15.93% (4 329.43 USD)
By Equity:
1.40% (363.97 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|178
|GBPJPY
|8
|EURJPY
|5
|CADJPY
|4
|CHFJPY
|4
|AUDJPY
|4
|USDJPY
|4
|NZDJPY
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|4.2K
|GBPJPY
|-126
|EURJPY
|-63
|CADJPY
|-39
|CHFJPY
|-39
|AUDJPY
|-43
|USDJPY
|-82
|NZDJPY
|18
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|40K
|GBPJPY
|-6.1K
|EURJPY
|-3K
|CADJPY
|-1.9K
|CHFJPY
|-1.7K
|AUDJPY
|-2K
|USDJPY
|-4K
|NZDJPY
|1K
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
Best trade: +604.95 USD
Worst trade: -334 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 14
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 320.64 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 398.37 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
WindsorBrokers-REAL
|0.00 × 1
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
NordGroupInv-Real5
|0.00 × 2
|
LiqCon-Live2
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
|0.00 × 1
|
InvestTechFx-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
FXNet-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
AM-UK-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
GhanaFX-Main
|0.00 × 1
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
MetasGroup-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 3
|
NetoTrade-Primary
|0.00 × 1
|
CFHMarkets-Real
|0.00 × 2
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
ATCBrokers-US Live
|0.00 × 8
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
MGK-MAIN
|0.00 × 7
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 4
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
32%
0
0
USD
USD
24K
USD
USD
14
0%
208
39%
91%
1.30
18.28
USD
USD
16%
1:50