SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / JP7
Tjhia Jit Phen

JP7

Tjhia Jit Phen
0 reviews
Reliability
14 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 32%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
208
Profit Trades:
82 (39.42%)
Loss Trades:
126 (60.58%)
Best trade:
604.95 USD
Worst trade:
-334.05 USD
Gross Profit:
16 226.15 USD (339 174 pips)
Gross Loss:
-12 424.60 USD (316 320 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (1 320.64 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 986.35 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading activity:
91.09%
Max deposit load:
2.12%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
0.88
Long Trades:
130 (62.50%)
Short Trades:
78 (37.50%)
Profit Factor:
1.31
Expected Payoff:
18.28 USD
Average Profit:
197.88 USD
Average Loss:
-98.61 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
17 (-1 398.37 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 577.67 USD (14)
Monthly growth:
-7.30%
Annual Forecast:
-88.62%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
203.05 USD
Maximal:
4 329.43 USD (35.55%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
15.93% (4 329.43 USD)
By Equity:
1.40% (363.97 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 178
GBPJPY 8
EURJPY 5
CADJPY 4
CHFJPY 4
AUDJPY 4
USDJPY 4
NZDJPY 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 4.2K
GBPJPY -126
EURJPY -63
CADJPY -39
CHFJPY -39
AUDJPY -43
USDJPY -82
NZDJPY 18
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 40K
GBPJPY -6.1K
EURJPY -3K
CADJPY -1.9K
CHFJPY -1.7K
AUDJPY -2K
USDJPY -4K
NZDJPY 1K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +604.95 USD
Worst trade: -334 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 14
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 320.64 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 398.37 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

WindsorBrokers-REAL
0.00 × 1
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
NordGroupInv-Real5
0.00 × 2
LiqCon-Live2
0.00 × 1
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
0.00 × 1
InvestTechFx-Live
0.00 × 2
FXNet-Real
0.00 × 1
AM-UK-Live
0.00 × 1
GhanaFX-Main
0.00 × 1
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
MetasGroup-Live
0.00 × 2
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 3
NetoTrade-Primary
0.00 × 1
CFHMarkets-Real
0.00 × 2
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
ATCBrokers-US Live
0.00 × 8
ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 1
MGK-MAIN
0.00 × 7
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 4
Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real29
0.00 × 3
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
282 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2025.12.22 05:29
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.18 18:08
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 4.6% of days out of 87 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.18 17:08
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.15 17:03
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 84 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.12 11:08
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.12 09:08
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 4.94% of days out of 81 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.02 11:03
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.04 15:10
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.28 03:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.28 03:29
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
JP7
30 USD per month
32%
0
0
USD
24K
USD
14
0%
208
39%
91%
1.30
18.28
USD
16%
1:50
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.