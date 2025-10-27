SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / SMART Forex
Hamza Khelifi Touhami

SMART Forex

Hamza Khelifi Touhami
0 reviews
Reliability
9 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 88%
RoboForex-Pro-6
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
335
Profit Trades:
235 (70.14%)
Loss Trades:
100 (29.85%)
Best trade:
50.51 EUR
Worst trade:
-48.48 EUR
Gross Profit:
1 240.53 EUR (34 707 pips)
Gross Loss:
-650.81 EUR (25 633 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (10.95 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
64.91 EUR (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.16
Trading activity:
92.48%
Max deposit load:
59.33%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
44
Avg holding time:
16 hours
Recovery Factor:
9.53
Long Trades:
156 (46.57%)
Short Trades:
179 (53.43%)
Profit Factor:
1.91
Expected Payoff:
1.76 EUR
Average Profit:
5.28 EUR
Average Loss:
-6.51 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-16.63 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-61.87 EUR (2)
Monthly growth:
24.52%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
24.13 EUR
Maximal:
61.87 EUR (10.79%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
10.79% (61.87 EUR)
By Equity:
54.03% (309.29 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPUSD 188
EURUSD 147
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD 409
EURUSD 263
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD 768
EURUSD 8.9K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +50.51 EUR
Worst trade: -48 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +10.95 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -16.63 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Pro-6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-Pro-4
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
0.06 × 217
Fyntura-Live
0.18 × 44
Axi-US06-Live
0.20 × 44
Exness-Real33
0.34 × 44
RoboForex-Pro-6
0.40 × 5
OctaFX-Real7
0.50 × 12
IFCMarketsLtd-Real
1.00 × 1
No reviews
2025.12.05 13:42
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.27 01:17
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.20 13:51
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.20 13:51
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.30 13:57
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.10.29 19:01
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.28 11:57
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.28 10:48
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.27 18:02
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.27 18:02
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.27 17:02
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.27 17:02
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.27 17:02
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.27 17:02
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.27 17:02
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
