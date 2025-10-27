- Growth
Trades:
335
Profit Trades:
235 (70.14%)
Loss Trades:
100 (29.85%)
Best trade:
50.51 EUR
Worst trade:
-48.48 EUR
Gross Profit:
1 240.53 EUR (34 707 pips)
Gross Loss:
-650.81 EUR (25 633 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (10.95 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
64.91 EUR (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.16
Trading activity:
92.48%
Max deposit load:
59.33%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
44
Avg holding time:
16 hours
Recovery Factor:
9.53
Long Trades:
156 (46.57%)
Short Trades:
179 (53.43%)
Profit Factor:
1.91
Expected Payoff:
1.76 EUR
Average Profit:
5.28 EUR
Average Loss:
-6.51 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-16.63 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-61.87 EUR (2)
Monthly growth:
24.52%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
24.13 EUR
Maximal:
61.87 EUR (10.79%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
10.79% (61.87 EUR)
By Equity:
54.03% (309.29 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|188
|EURUSD
|147
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSD
|409
|EURUSD
|263
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSD
|768
|EURUSD
|8.9K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
Best trade: +50.51 EUR
Worst trade: -48 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +10.95 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -16.63 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Pro-6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-Pro-4
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.06 × 217
|
Fyntura-Live
|0.18 × 44
|
Axi-US06-Live
|0.20 × 44
|
Exness-Real33
|0.34 × 44
|
RoboForex-Pro-6
|0.40 × 5
|
OctaFX-Real7
|0.50 × 12
|
IFCMarketsLtd-Real
|1.00 × 1
30 USD per month
88%
0
0
USD
USD
2.2K
EUR
EUR
9
100%
335
70%
92%
1.90
1.76
EUR
EUR
54%
1:500