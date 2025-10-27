The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

QTrade-Server 0.00 × 1 TradeNation-LiveBravo 0.00 × 1 RoboForex-Prime 0.00 × 3 MetasGroup-Live 0.00 × 2 ICMarketsSC-Live12 0.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-Live22 0.00 × 1 TradeMaxGlobal-Live6 0.00 × 1 EGlobalTrade-Cent7 0.00 × 1 RoboForex-ECN-3 0.00 × 1 AGMGroupLtd-Real 0.00 × 20 Darwinex-LiveUK 0.00 × 2 PHP-LiveLiquidity1 0.00 × 5 ICMarketsSC-Live25 0.00 × 1 ATCBrokers-US Live 0.00 × 9 AM-UK-Live 0.00 × 2 ICMarkets-Live03 0.00 × 1 FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server 0.00 × 2 AlSalamBank-Live 0.00 × 1 InstaForex-Contest.com 0.00 × 1 InvestTechFx-Live 0.00 × 2 PreciseFX-Live 0.00 × 1 FXNet-Real 0.00 × 1 GhanaFX-Main 0.00 × 1 Hadwins-Global Trader 0.00 × 2 Deltastock-Live 0.00 × 1 298 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor