- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
181
Profit Trades:
65 (35.91%)
Loss Trades:
116 (64.09%)
Best trade:
349.30 USD
Worst trade:
-358.23 USD
Gross Profit:
16 584.31 USD (226 488 pips)
Gross Loss:
-19 038.51 USD (250 326 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (2 023.70 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 023.70 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.05
Trading activity:
97.63%
Max deposit load:
12.94%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
15
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
-0.37
Long Trades:
96 (53.04%)
Short Trades:
85 (46.96%)
Profit Factor:
0.87
Expected Payoff:
-13.56 USD
Average Profit:
255.14 USD
Average Loss:
-164.13 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
15 (-3 332.14 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3 332.14 USD (15)
Monthly growth:
-31.69%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
3 351.77 USD
Maximal:
6 569.15 USD (64.29%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
64.54% (6 569.15 USD)
By Equity:
11.10% (403.25 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|122
|EURJPY
|15
|USDJPY
|12
|GBPJPY
|10
|CHFJPY
|6
|CADJPY
|6
|AUDJPY
|6
|NZDJPY
|3
|GBPUSD
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-813
|EURJPY
|-214
|USDJPY
|-374
|GBPJPY
|-841
|CHFJPY
|79
|CADJPY
|-553
|AUDJPY
|-570
|NZDJPY
|483
|GBPUSD
|349
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-8.3K
|EURJPY
|-1.6K
|USDJPY
|-3.6K
|GBPJPY
|-9K
|CHFJPY
|1.1K
|CADJPY
|-3.9K
|AUDJPY
|-4K
|NZDJPY
|3.7K
|GBPUSD
|1.7K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +349.30 USD
Worst trade: -358 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 15
Maximal consecutive profit: +2 023.70 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -3 332.14 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeNation-LiveBravo
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
MetasGroup-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live22
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live6
|0.00 × 1
|
EGlobalTrade-Cent7
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN-3
|0.00 × 1
|
AGMGroupLtd-Real
|0.00 × 20
|
Darwinex-LiveUK
|0.00 × 2
|
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
|0.00 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
|
ATCBrokers-US Live
|0.00 × 9
|
AM-UK-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
|0.00 × 2
|
AlSalamBank-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
InstaForex-Contest.com
|0.00 × 1
|
InvestTechFx-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
PreciseFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FXNet-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
GhanaFX-Main
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
