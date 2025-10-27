- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
55
Profit Trades:
24 (43.63%)
Loss Trades:
31 (56.36%)
Best trade:
124.20 USD
Worst trade:
-69.45 USD
Gross Profit:
2 697.19 USD (92 034 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 831.40 USD (61 011 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (597.27 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
597.27 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.20
Trading activity:
40.70%
Max deposit load:
2.85%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
11 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.30
Long Trades:
39 (70.91%)
Short Trades:
16 (29.09%)
Profit Factor:
1.47
Expected Payoff:
15.74 USD
Average Profit:
112.38 USD
Average Loss:
-59.08 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-376.96 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-376.96 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
3.89%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1.80 USD
Maximal:
376.96 USD (6.41%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
7.28% (375.58 USD)
By Equity:
1.20% (59.35 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|51
|CADJPY
|1
|EURJPY
|1
|GBPJPY
|1
|CHFJPY
|1
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|832
|CADJPY
|-20
|EURJPY
|-21
|GBPJPY
|37
|CHFJPY
|37
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|29K
|CADJPY
|-1K
|EURJPY
|-1K
|GBPJPY
|2K
|CHFJPY
|2K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +124.20 USD
Worst trade: -69 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +597.27 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -376.96 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ADSS-Demo
|0.00 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
InvestTechFx-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Darwinex-LiveUK
|0.00 × 2
|
PriceMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 10
|
MetasGroup-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
FXOpen-Real2
|0.00 × 5
|
FXNet-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
AGMGroupLtd-Real
|0.00 × 13
|
ATCBrokers-US Live
|0.00 × 3
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SVSFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 3
|
GO4X-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 3
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Youtradefx-Real
|0.00 × 8
|
NordGroupInv-Real5
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
TradeNation-LiveBravo
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
No reviews
