I Gede Setiawan S E

Gthey87

I Gede Setiawan S E
0 reviews
Reliability
13 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 75%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
209
Profit Trades:
85 (40.66%)
Loss Trades:
124 (59.33%)
Best trade:
806.60 USD
Worst trade:
-541.67 USD
Gross Profit:
33 096.96 USD (280 267 pips)
Gross Loss:
-29 371.10 USD (231 075 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (1 517.08 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 565.32 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
71.13%
Max deposit load:
20.34%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
14
Avg holding time:
14 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.59
Long Trades:
159 (76.08%)
Short Trades:
50 (23.92%)
Profit Factor:
1.13
Expected Payoff:
17.83 USD
Average Profit:
389.38 USD
Average Loss:
-236.86 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-2 507.92 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3 039.66 USD (10)
Monthly growth:
-21.83%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
6 266.46 USD (46.67%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
47.30% (6 266.46 USD)
By Equity:
6.88% (383.20 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 191
EURJPY 4
USDJPY 4
CHFJPY 4
GBPJPY 4
GBPUSD 1
EURUSD 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 3K
EURJPY 319
USDJPY 65
CHFJPY -490
GBPJPY 383
GBPUSD 244
EURUSD 235
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 44K
EURJPY 2.5K
USDJPY 500
CHFJPY -2.9K
GBPJPY 2.6K
GBPUSD 1K
EURUSD 1K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +806.60 USD
Worst trade: -542 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 517.08 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 507.92 USD

No reviews
2025.12.05 15:42
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.01 15:36
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.48% of days out of 67 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.20 03:39
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.19 10:49
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.19 03:20
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.18 14:44
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.17 21:29
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.12 13:21
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.10 10:19
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.06 17:47
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 42 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.05 04:48
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.04 15:10
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.03 10:21
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.27 07:13
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.27 05:19
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
