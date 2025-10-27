- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
209
Profit Trades:
85 (40.66%)
Loss Trades:
124 (59.33%)
Best trade:
806.60 USD
Worst trade:
-541.67 USD
Gross Profit:
33 096.96 USD (280 267 pips)
Gross Loss:
-29 371.10 USD (231 075 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (1 517.08 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 565.32 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
71.13%
Max deposit load:
20.34%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
14
Avg holding time:
14 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.59
Long Trades:
159 (76.08%)
Short Trades:
50 (23.92%)
Profit Factor:
1.13
Expected Payoff:
17.83 USD
Average Profit:
389.38 USD
Average Loss:
-236.86 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-2 507.92 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3 039.66 USD (10)
Monthly growth:
-21.83%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
6 266.46 USD (46.67%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
47.30% (6 266.46 USD)
By Equity:
6.88% (383.20 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|191
|EURJPY
|4
|USDJPY
|4
|CHFJPY
|4
|GBPJPY
|4
|GBPUSD
|1
|EURUSD
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|3K
|EURJPY
|319
|USDJPY
|65
|CHFJPY
|-490
|GBPJPY
|383
|GBPUSD
|244
|EURUSD
|235
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|44K
|EURJPY
|2.5K
|USDJPY
|500
|CHFJPY
|-2.9K
|GBPJPY
|2.6K
|GBPUSD
|1K
|EURUSD
|1K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +806.60 USD
Worst trade: -542 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 517.08 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 507.92 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
QTrade-Classic Server
|0.00 × 1
|
HFMarketsEurope-Live Server2
|0.00 × 1
|
Alpari-PRO
|0.00 × 1
|
AM-UK-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ForexTime-ECN-Zero
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.00 × 2
|
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
|0.00 × 2
|
FXTG-Main Server 1
|0.00 × 1
|
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
|0.00 × 4
|
FXNet-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
MetasGroup-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 4
|
PreciseFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
InstaForex-Contest.com
|0.00 × 1
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
AlSalamBank-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
ATCBrokers-US Live
|0.00 × 4
|
Darwinex-LiveUK
|0.00 × 2
|
AGMGroupLtd-Real
|0.00 × 17
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 3
