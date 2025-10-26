- Growth
Trades:
4 113
Profit Trades:
2 805 (68.19%)
Loss Trades:
1 308 (31.80%)
Best trade:
3 122.23 USD
Worst trade:
-3 609.09 USD
Gross Profit:
158 560.70 USD (3 138 397 pips)
Gross Loss:
-130 188.03 USD (2 525 853 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
71 (983.23 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
17 306.89 USD (15)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
98.70%
Max deposit load:
33.08%
Latest trade:
1 minute ago
Trades per week:
333
Avg holding time:
14 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.48
Long Trades:
2 157 (52.44%)
Short Trades:
1 956 (47.56%)
Profit Factor:
1.22
Expected Payoff:
6.90 USD
Average Profit:
56.53 USD
Average Loss:
-99.53 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
82 (-19 113.76 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-19 113.76 USD (82)
Monthly growth:
0.35%
Annual Forecast:
4.20%
Algo trading:
89%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
22.70 USD
Maximal:
19 113.76 USD (31.51%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
31.51% (19 113.76 USD)
By Equity:
44.71% (16 084.26 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD-P
|3903
|EURUSD-P
|194
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD-P
|22K
|EURUSD-P
|6.5K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD-P
|-325K
|EURUSD-P
|7.2K
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FortunePrime-Live2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
I have 5 years of experience trading in the forex market.
I specialize in trading gold
No reviews
