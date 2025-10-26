SignalsSections
Phan Van Duc

Hedge IChi Scalping

Phan Van Duc
0 reviews
Reliability
22 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 142%
FortunePrime-Live2
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
4 113
Profit Trades:
2 805 (68.19%)
Loss Trades:
1 308 (31.80%)
Best trade:
3 122.23 USD
Worst trade:
-3 609.09 USD
Gross Profit:
158 560.70 USD (3 138 397 pips)
Gross Loss:
-130 188.03 USD (2 525 853 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
71 (983.23 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
17 306.89 USD (15)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
98.70%
Max deposit load:
33.08%
Latest trade:
1 minute ago
Trades per week:
333
Avg holding time:
14 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.48
Long Trades:
2 157 (52.44%)
Short Trades:
1 956 (47.56%)
Profit Factor:
1.22
Expected Payoff:
6.90 USD
Average Profit:
56.53 USD
Average Loss:
-99.53 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
82 (-19 113.76 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-19 113.76 USD (82)
Monthly growth:
0.35%
Annual Forecast:
4.20%
Algo trading:
89%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
22.70 USD
Maximal:
19 113.76 USD (31.51%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
31.51% (19 113.76 USD)
By Equity:
44.71% (16 084.26 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD-P 3903
EURUSD-P 194
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD-P 22K
EURUSD-P 6.5K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD-P -325K
EURUSD-P 7.2K
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +3 122.23 USD
Worst trade: -3 609 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 15
Maximum consecutive losses: 82
Maximal consecutive profit: +983.23 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -19 113.76 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FortunePrime-Live2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

I have 5 years of experience trading in the forex market.
 I specialize in trading gold
No reviews
2025.12.22 02:26
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.19 09:23
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.02 15:12
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.02 15:12
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.02 12:03
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.02 07:50
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.24 01:21
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.21 16:23
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.10 01:45
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.07 09:30
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.07 06:27
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.07 03:17
High current drawdown in 38% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.07 02:17
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.06 15:37
High current drawdown in 35% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.06 07:17
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.06 02:57
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.05 23:47
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.05 14:17
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.05 10:07
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.05 09:07
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
