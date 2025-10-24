- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
189
Profit Trades:
160 (84.65%)
Loss Trades:
29 (15.34%)
Best trade:
3.37 USD
Worst trade:
-4.94 USD
Gross Profit:
75.34 USD (677 622 pips)
Gross Loss:
-80.18 USD (749 094 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
20 (12.05 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
12.05 USD (20)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.01
Trading activity:
1.98%
Max deposit load:
12.62%
Latest trade:
3 days ago
Trades per week:
11
Avg holding time:
7 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.16
Long Trades:
98 (51.85%)
Short Trades:
91 (48.15%)
Profit Factor:
0.94
Expected Payoff:
-0.03 USD
Average Profit:
0.47 USD
Average Loss:
-2.76 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-7.98 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-7.98 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
-3.32%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
9.24 USD
Maximal:
30.87 USD (42.49%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
15.30% (8.51 USD)
By Equity:
7.43% (3.83 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|181
|XAUUSD
|8
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|BTCUSD
|-7
|XAUUSD
|2
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|BTCUSD
|-72K
|XAUUSD
|281
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +3.37 USD
Worst trade: -5 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 20
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +12.05 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -7.98 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
VantageInternational-Live 6
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real29
|0.00 × 1
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 5
|0.00 × 7
|
Exness-MT5Real26
|0.00 × 14
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
easyMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|0.14 × 688
|
Earnex-Trade
|0.32 × 81
|
Eightcap-Live
|0.89 × 55
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.90 × 10
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|1.00 × 1
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.05 × 20
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.10 × 3421
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.29 × 452
|
ICMarketsAU-Live
|1.40 × 234
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|1.74 × 217
|
Exness-MT5Real9
|1.79 × 39
|
FXPIG-Server
|1.87 × 47
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
5%
0
0
USD
USD
190
USD
USD
12
100%
189
84%
2%
0.93
-0.03
USD
USD
15%
1:500