Trades:
384
Profit Trades:
371 (96.61%)
Loss Trades:
13 (3.39%)
Best trade:
39.63 USD
Worst trade:
-31.15 USD
Gross Profit:
903.77 USD (836 072 pips)
Gross Loss:
-33.33 USD (33 277 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
70 (195.88 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
197.52 USD (69)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.48
Trading activity:
4.20%
Max deposit load:
14.41%
Latest trade:
14 minutes ago
Trades per week:
74
Avg holding time:
9 hours
Recovery Factor:
27.94
Long Trades:
379 (98.70%)
Short Trades:
5 (1.30%)
Profit Factor:
27.12
Expected Payoff:
2.27 USD
Average Profit:
2.44 USD
Average Loss:
-2.56 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-31.15 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-31.15 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
25.66%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
31.15 USD (1.74%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.56% (31.15 USD)
By Equity:
47.17% (862.22 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|384
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|870
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|803K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +39.63 USD
Worst trade: -31 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 69
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +195.88 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -31.15 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real31" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 3
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|0.00 × 4
|
OxSecurities-Live
|4.05 × 21
|
Exness-MT5Real28
|7.15 × 13
|
Exness-MT5Real37
|10.43 × 14
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|12.55 × 86
|
VantageInternational-Live 7
|17.50 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|56.02 × 165
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
66%
0
0
USD
USD
1.1K
USD
USD
10
0%
384
96%
4%
27.11
2.27
USD
USD
47%
1:200