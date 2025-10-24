SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / XAUSD PREMIUM ONLY
Wadit Taubah

XAUSD PREMIUM ONLY

Wadit Taubah
0 reviews
Reliability
10 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 66%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
384
Profit Trades:
371 (96.61%)
Loss Trades:
13 (3.39%)
Best trade:
39.63 USD
Worst trade:
-31.15 USD
Gross Profit:
903.77 USD (836 072 pips)
Gross Loss:
-33.33 USD (33 277 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
70 (195.88 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
197.52 USD (69)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.48
Trading activity:
4.20%
Max deposit load:
14.41%
Latest trade:
14 minutes ago
Trades per week:
74
Avg holding time:
9 hours
Recovery Factor:
27.94
Long Trades:
379 (98.70%)
Short Trades:
5 (1.30%)
Profit Factor:
27.12
Expected Payoff:
2.27 USD
Average Profit:
2.44 USD
Average Loss:
-2.56 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-31.15 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-31.15 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
25.66%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
31.15 USD (1.74%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.56% (31.15 USD)
By Equity:
47.17% (862.22 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 384
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 870
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 803K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +39.63 USD
Worst trade: -31 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 69
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +195.88 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -31.15 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real31" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
TitanFX-MT5-01
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 4
OxSecurities-Live
4.05 × 21
Exness-MT5Real28
7.15 × 13
Exness-MT5Real37
10.43 × 14
Exness-MT5Real15
12.55 × 86
VantageInternational-Live 7
17.50 × 2
Exness-MT5Real31
56.02 × 165
No reviews
2025.12.04 08:48
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.04 06:48
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.04 01:29
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.03 16:02
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.26 00:51
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.21 10:14
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.12 16:21
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.07 08:30
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.05 01:38
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.04 20:28
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.30 07:38
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.30 07:38
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.30 04:28
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.30 01:19
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.30 00:10
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.29 20:01
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.28 23:26
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.28 22:26
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.28 15:06
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.28 04:29
High current drawdown in 35% indicates the absence of risk limitation
