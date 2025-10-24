SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / San Tin Ex
Van Thu Bui

San Tin Ex

Van Thu Bui
0 reviews
Reliability
11 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 1%
Exness-Real18
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
39
Profit Trades:
28 (71.79%)
Loss Trades:
11 (28.21%)
Best trade:
43.66 USD
Worst trade:
-59.77 USD
Gross Profit:
140.97 USD (1 388 pips)
Gross Loss:
-175.54 USD (958 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (31.18 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
44.65 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.05
Trading activity:
0.19%
Max deposit load:
15.35%
Latest trade:
5 hours ago
Trades per week:
1
Avg holding time:
1 minute
Recovery Factor:
-0.30
Long Trades:
21 (53.85%)
Short Trades:
18 (46.15%)
Profit Factor:
0.80
Expected Payoff:
-0.89 USD
Average Profit:
5.03 USD
Average Loss:
-15.96 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-16.09 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-111.58 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
0.15%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
71.22 USD
Maximal:
115.87 USD (2.08%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.53% (115.87 USD)
By Equity:
0.76% (10.79 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USDJPY 15
GBPUSD 11
AUDUSD 7
EURUSD 6
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDJPY -96
GBPUSD 39
AUDUSD 67
EURUSD -45
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDJPY -396
GBPUSD 512
AUDUSD 426
EURUSD -48
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +43.66 USD
Worst trade: -60 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +31.18 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -16.09 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real18" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

TickmillUK-Live03
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-Live18
0.00 × 2
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
0.00 × 2
GOMarketsMU-Real 2
0.00 × 5
Exness-Real6
0.00 × 6
Exness-Real18
0.61 × 519
Tickmill-Live10
0.67 × 3
Exness-Real17
0.70 × 171
ICTrading-Live29
1.00 × 1
GOMarketsMU-Real 10
1.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live05
1.00 × 4
PUPrime-Live
1.11 × 9
PrimusMarkets-Live-6
1.64 × 22
Tickmill-Live09
1.80 × 10
ICMarketsSC-Live23
1.83 × 6
FxPro.com-Real07
3.00 × 1
Exness-Real29
3.00 × 2
BlackBullMarkets-Live
3.34 × 62
RoboForex-ECN-2
3.40 × 5
Pepperstone-Edge12
3.50 × 2
ICMarketsEU-Live17
4.00 × 2
Exness-Real
4.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live33
4.03 × 38
Exness-Real16
4.91 × 33
VantageInternational-Live 11
5.00 × 1
2 more...
No reviews
2025.12.31 14:11
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.29 14:23
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.25 00:35
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.16 10:21
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.16 10:21
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.61% of days out of 62 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.11 14:55
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.10 20:37
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.10 20:37
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.79% of days out of 56 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.10 19:37
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.10 13:31
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.01 15:36
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.26 15:44
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.26 15:44
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.26 15:44
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.26 15:44
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.26 15:44
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.24 20:21
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
2025.11.24 16:11
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.24 16:11
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.24 16:11
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
