Trades:
39
Profit Trades:
28 (71.79%)
Loss Trades:
11 (28.21%)
Best trade:
43.66 USD
Worst trade:
-59.77 USD
Gross Profit:
140.97 USD (1 388 pips)
Gross Loss:
-175.54 USD (958 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (31.18 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
44.65 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.05
Trading activity:
0.19%
Max deposit load:
15.35%
Latest trade:
5 hours ago
Trades per week:
1
Avg holding time:
1 minute
Recovery Factor:
-0.30
Long Trades:
21 (53.85%)
Short Trades:
18 (46.15%)
Profit Factor:
0.80
Expected Payoff:
-0.89 USD
Average Profit:
5.03 USD
Average Loss:
-15.96 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-16.09 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-111.58 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
0.15%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
71.22 USD
Maximal:
115.87 USD (2.08%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.53% (115.87 USD)
By Equity:
0.76% (10.79 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY
|15
|GBPUSD
|11
|AUDUSD
|7
|EURUSD
|6
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|USDJPY
|-96
|GBPUSD
|39
|AUDUSD
|67
|EURUSD
|-45
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|USDJPY
|-396
|GBPUSD
|512
|AUDUSD
|426
|EURUSD
|-48
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +43.66 USD
Worst trade: -60 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +31.18 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -16.09 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real18" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-Live18
|0.00 × 2
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
|0.00 × 2
|
GOMarketsMU-Real 2
|0.00 × 5
|
Exness-Real6
|0.00 × 6
|
Exness-Real18
|0.61 × 519
|
Tickmill-Live10
|0.67 × 3
|
Exness-Real17
|0.70 × 171
|
ICTrading-Live29
|1.00 × 1
|
GOMarketsMU-Real 10
|1.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|1.00 × 4
|
PUPrime-Live
|1.11 × 9
|
PrimusMarkets-Live-6
|1.64 × 22
|
Tickmill-Live09
|1.80 × 10
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|1.83 × 6
|
FxPro.com-Real07
|3.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real29
|3.00 × 2
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|3.34 × 62
|
RoboForex-ECN-2
|3.40 × 5
|
Pepperstone-Edge12
|3.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsEU-Live17
|4.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real
|4.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|4.03 × 38
|
Exness-Real16
|4.91 × 33
|
VantageInternational-Live 11
|5.00 × 1
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
1%
0
0
USD
USD
1.7K
USD
USD
11
100%
39
71%
0%
0.80
-0.89
USD
USD
3%
1:500