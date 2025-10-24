SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Nice View Gain
A S M Ahasanul Abid

Nice View Gain

A S M Ahasanul Abid
0 reviews
9 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -67%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:100
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
758
Profit Trades:
429 (56.59%)
Loss Trades:
329 (43.40%)
Best trade:
74.43 USD
Worst trade:
-72.66 USD
Gross Profit:
2 926.84 USD (1 803 547 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 761.87 USD (2 067 680 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
20 (62.99 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
134.87 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.03
Trading activity:
30.40%
Max deposit load:
101.61%
Latest trade:
12 hours ago
Trades per week:
20
Avg holding time:
44 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.78
Long Trades:
271 (35.75%)
Short Trades:
487 (64.25%)
Profit Factor:
0.78
Expected Payoff:
-1.10 USD
Average Profit:
6.82 USD
Average Loss:
-11.43 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-123.45 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-195.88 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
17.71%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 045.84 USD
Maximal:
1 068.89 USD (83.70%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
84.25% (1 068.89 USD)
By Equity:
15.41% (54.20 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 532
BTCUSD 110
USTEC_x100 33
BTCXAU 30
EURUSD 22
USTEC 21
GBPUSD 9
NVDA 1
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -888
BTCUSD 230
USTEC_x100 -99
BTCXAU -52
EURUSD 20
USTEC -15
GBPUSD -30
NVDA -1
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -125K
BTCUSD -94K
USTEC_x100 -4.8K
BTCXAU -29K
EURUSD 134
USTEC -9.7K
GBPUSD -2K
NVDA -118
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +74.43 USD
Worst trade: -73 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +62.99 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -123.45 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real31" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 4
FBS-Real
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 2
OxSecurities-Live
4.05 × 21
Exness-MT5Real37
10.43 × 14
Exness-MT5Real15
12.51 × 88
VantageInternational-Live 7
17.50 × 2
TitanFX-MT5-01
36.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real31
41.94 × 158
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2025.11.04 12:10
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.04 11:00
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.29 13:43
Signal account leverage was changed 2 times within the range 1:50 - 1:200
2025.10.29 13:43
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.10.28 08:48
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.24 11:29
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.24 10:07
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.24 10:07
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Nice View Gain
30 USD per month
-67%
0
0
USD
215
USD
9
0%
758
56%
30%
0.77
-1.10
USD
84%
1:100
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.