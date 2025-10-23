- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
188
Profit Trades:
155 (82.44%)
Loss Trades:
33 (17.55%)
Best trade:
1 654.42 USD
Worst trade:
-3 952.81 USD
Gross Profit:
66 251.10 USD (13 110 pips)
Gross Loss:
-23 846.13 USD (4 526 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
20 (10 329.20 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
10 329.20 USD (20)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.40
Trading activity:
92.28%
Max deposit load:
110.53%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
24
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
10.57
Long Trades:
114 (60.64%)
Short Trades:
74 (39.36%)
Profit Factor:
2.78
Expected Payoff:
225.56 USD
Average Profit:
427.43 USD
Average Loss:
-722.61 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-2 298.62 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3 952.81 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
8.23%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 544.67 USD
Maximal:
4 010.44 USD (3.01%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.98% (3 981.71 USD)
By Equity:
24.52% (31 657.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|177
|SP500
|9
|GBPUSD
|2
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|36K
|SP500
|6.8K
|GBPUSD
|134
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|7.4K
|SP500
|1.1K
|GBPUSD
|56
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +1 654.42 USD
Worst trade: -3 953 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 20
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +10 329.20 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 298.62 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.00 × 2
|
FXOpen-MT5
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
IFCMarketsLtd-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.15 × 33
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.21 × 14
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.25 × 1337
|
VantageFXInternational-Live
|0.38 × 8
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|0.63 × 134
|
AmanaCapital-Live
|0.63 × 875
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|0.92 × 358
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|1.07 × 14
|
Exness-MT5Real20
|2.00 × 1
|
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
|2.00 × 1
|
TickmillUK-Live
|2.00 × 2
|
XMGlobal-MT5 2
|2.06 × 17
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|2.40 × 15
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|2.83 × 212
|
GBEbrokers-LIVE
|3.00 × 1
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|3.00 × 1
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|4.00 × 2
|
FPMarkets-Live
|4.00 × 2
|
Binary.com-Server
|5.22 × 9
|
XMGlobal-MT5 4
|5.70 × 147
