SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Zeuss Alpha Plus FOREX
Ignacio Jimenez Fernandez

Zeuss Alpha Plus FOREX

Ignacio Jimenez Fernandez
0 reviews
Reliability
12 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 42%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
188
Profit Trades:
155 (82.44%)
Loss Trades:
33 (17.55%)
Best trade:
1 654.42 USD
Worst trade:
-3 952.81 USD
Gross Profit:
66 251.10 USD (13 110 pips)
Gross Loss:
-23 846.13 USD (4 526 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
20 (10 329.20 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
10 329.20 USD (20)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.40
Trading activity:
92.28%
Max deposit load:
110.53%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
24
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
10.57
Long Trades:
114 (60.64%)
Short Trades:
74 (39.36%)
Profit Factor:
2.78
Expected Payoff:
225.56 USD
Average Profit:
427.43 USD
Average Loss:
-722.61 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-2 298.62 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3 952.81 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
8.23%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 544.67 USD
Maximal:
4 010.44 USD (3.01%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.98% (3 981.71 USD)
By Equity:
24.52% (31 657.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 177
SP500 9
GBPUSD 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 36K
SP500 6.8K
GBPUSD 134
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 7.4K
SP500 1.1K
GBPUSD 56
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 654.42 USD
Worst trade: -3 953 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 20
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +10 329.20 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 298.62 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 2
FXOpen-MT5
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
IFCMarketsLtd-Real
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
0.15 × 33
VTMarkets-Live
0.21 × 14
Darwinex-Live
0.25 × 1337
VantageFXInternational-Live
0.38 × 8
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.63 × 134
AmanaCapital-Live
0.63 × 875
PrimeCodex-MT5
0.92 × 358
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
1.07 × 14
Exness-MT5Real20
2.00 × 1
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
2.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
2.00 × 2
XMGlobal-MT5 2
2.06 × 17
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
2.40 × 15
AdmiralMarkets-Live
2.83 × 212
GBEbrokers-LIVE
3.00 × 1
BlackBullMarkets-Live
3.00 × 1
Ava-Real 1-MT5
4.00 × 2
FPMarkets-Live
4.00 × 2
Binary.com-Server
5.22 × 9
XMGlobal-MT5 4
5.70 × 147
9 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
PTC - Operativa menos riesgo buscando mas del 50% anual  (base 5000€)
No reviews
2025.12.09 17:10
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.23 10:01
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Zeuss Alpha Plus FOREX
30 USD per month
42%
0
0
USD
142K
USD
12
0%
188
82%
92%
2.77
225.56
USD
25%
1:200
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.