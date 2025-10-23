SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Ayub x Rangga
Ayub Setiawan

Ayub x Rangga

Ayub Setiawan
0 reviews
Reliability
9 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 10%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
44
Profit Trades:
19 (43.18%)
Loss Trades:
25 (56.82%)
Best trade:
412.05 USD
Worst trade:
-369.00 USD
Gross Profit:
3 642.75 USD (157 360 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 118.15 USD (39 121 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (1 020.45 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 020.45 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
13.37%
Max deposit load:
18.76%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.29
Long Trades:
15 (34.09%)
Short Trades:
29 (65.91%)
Profit Factor:
1.17
Expected Payoff:
11.92 USD
Average Profit:
191.72 USD
Average Loss:
-124.73 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-973.17 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 354.92 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
-16.62%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
1 783.75 USD (32.24%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
37.92% (1 783.75 USD)
By Equity:
10.67% (560.20 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 25
NQ100.R 12
GBPUSD 3
USDCAD 2
USDJPY 1
EURUSD 1
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -798
NQ100.R 1.7K
GBPUSD -63
USDCAD -81
USDJPY -105
EURUSD -100
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -6.4K
NQ100.R 126K
GBPUSD -335
USDCAD -531
USDJPY -498
EURUSD -123
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +412.05 USD
Worst trade: -369 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 020.45 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -973.17 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Darwinex-LiveUK
0.00 × 2
HFMarketsEurope-Live Server2
0.00 × 1
Alpari-PRO
0.00 × 1
AM-UK-Live
0.00 × 1
ForexTime-ECN-Zero
0.00 × 1
Finotec-Live Server
0.00 × 1
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
0.00 × 2
QTrade-Classic Server
0.00 × 1
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
0.00 × 4
FXTG-Main Server 1
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
AlSalamBank-Live
0.00 × 2
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 4
PreciseFX-Live
0.00 × 1
GrandCapital-Server
0.00 × 4
InstaForex-Contest.com
0.00 × 1
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 1
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
TradeNation-LiveBravo
0.00 × 1
ACCORDUS-Server
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 2
No reviews
2025.12.18 15:05
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.17 15:51
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.09 17:10
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.08% of days out of 48 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.04 20:02
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.01 15:36
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.01 15:36
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.5% of days out of 40 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.26 16:44
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.26 15:44
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.25 19:41
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.04 15:10
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.04 15:10
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.31 18:28
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.10.31 18:28
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.29 20:01
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.29 19:01
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.24 13:29
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.24 13:29
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.24 12:29
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.24 12:29
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.23 10:01
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Ayub x Rangga
30 USD per month
10%
0
0
USD
2.7K
USD
9
0%
44
43%
13%
1.16
11.92
USD
38%
1:50
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.