- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
44
Profit Trades:
19 (43.18%)
Loss Trades:
25 (56.82%)
Best trade:
412.05 USD
Worst trade:
-369.00 USD
Gross Profit:
3 642.75 USD (157 360 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 118.15 USD (39 121 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (1 020.45 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 020.45 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
13.37%
Max deposit load:
18.76%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.29
Long Trades:
15 (34.09%)
Short Trades:
29 (65.91%)
Profit Factor:
1.17
Expected Payoff:
11.92 USD
Average Profit:
191.72 USD
Average Loss:
-124.73 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-973.17 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 354.92 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
-16.62%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
1 783.75 USD (32.24%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
37.92% (1 783.75 USD)
By Equity:
10.67% (560.20 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|25
|NQ100.R
|12
|GBPUSD
|3
|USDCAD
|2
|USDJPY
|1
|EURUSD
|1
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-798
|NQ100.R
|1.7K
|GBPUSD
|-63
|USDCAD
|-81
|USDJPY
|-105
|EURUSD
|-100
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-6.4K
|NQ100.R
|126K
|GBPUSD
|-335
|USDCAD
|-531
|USDJPY
|-498
|EURUSD
|-123
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +412.05 USD
Worst trade: -369 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 020.45 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -973.17 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Darwinex-LiveUK
|0.00 × 2
HFMarketsEurope-Live Server2
|0.00 × 1
Alpari-PRO
|0.00 × 1
AM-UK-Live
|0.00 × 1
ForexTime-ECN-Zero
|0.00 × 1
Finotec-Live Server
|0.00 × 1
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
|0.00 × 2
QTrade-Classic Server
|0.00 × 1
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
|0.00 × 4
FXTG-Main Server 1
|0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
AlSalamBank-Live
|0.00 × 2
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 4
PreciseFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
GrandCapital-Server
|0.00 × 4
InstaForex-Contest.com
|0.00 × 1
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.00 × 1
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
TradeNation-LiveBravo
|0.00 × 1
ACCORDUS-Server
|0.00 × 1
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 2
