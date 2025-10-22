SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Golden wind
Li Min Lin

Golden wind

Li Min Lin
0 reviews
Reliability
9 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 36%
GinzoNetwork-Trade
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
6 176
Profit Trades:
4 144 (67.09%)
Loss Trades:
2 032 (32.90%)
Best trade:
30 607.20 USD
Worst trade:
-82 988.93 USD
Gross Profit:
2 090 119.23 USD (2 121 577 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 273 347.67 USD (2 020 698 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
23 (23 325.13 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
54 943.90 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
3.73%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
529
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
5.92
Long Trades:
3 048 (49.35%)
Short Trades:
3 128 (50.65%)
Profit Factor:
1.64
Expected Payoff:
132.25 USD
Average Profit:
504.37 USD
Average Loss:
-626.65 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
13 (-42 380.04 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-85 169.03 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
14.46%
Algo trading:
90%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
817.83 USD
Maximal:
137 852.46 USD (10.65%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.88% (42 380.04 USD)
By Equity:
15.32% (1 000 057.25 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.UScent 6175
BTCUSD.UScent 1
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.UScent 817K
BTCUSD.UScent 2
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.UScent 101K
BTCUSD.UScent 21
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +30 607.20 USD
Worst trade: -82 989 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +23 325.13 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -42 380.04 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "GinzoNetwork-Trade" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

细水长流、微风拂来
No reviews
2025.10.22 17:02
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.22 17:02
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.22 16:02
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.22 16:02
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Golden wind
30 USD per month
36%
0
0
USD
6.6M
USD
9
90%
6 176
67%
100%
1.64
132.25
USD
15%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.