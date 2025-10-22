- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
6 176
Profit Trades:
4 144 (67.09%)
Loss Trades:
2 032 (32.90%)
Best trade:
30 607.20 USD
Worst trade:
-82 988.93 USD
Gross Profit:
2 090 119.23 USD (2 121 577 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 273 347.67 USD (2 020 698 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
23 (23 325.13 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
54 943.90 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
3.73%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
529
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
5.92
Long Trades:
3 048 (49.35%)
Short Trades:
3 128 (50.65%)
Profit Factor:
1.64
Expected Payoff:
132.25 USD
Average Profit:
504.37 USD
Average Loss:
-626.65 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
13 (-42 380.04 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-85 169.03 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
14.46%
Algo trading:
90%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
817.83 USD
Maximal:
137 852.46 USD (10.65%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.88% (42 380.04 USD)
By Equity:
15.32% (1 000 057.25 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.UScent
|6175
|BTCUSD.UScent
|1
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD.UScent
|817K
|BTCUSD.UScent
|2
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD.UScent
|101K
|BTCUSD.UScent
|21
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +30 607.20 USD
Worst trade: -82 989 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +23 325.13 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -42 380.04 USD
细水长流、微风拂来
