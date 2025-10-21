- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
248
Profit Trades:
189 (76.20%)
Loss Trades:
59 (23.79%)
Best trade:
142.23 USD
Worst trade:
-239.87 USD
Gross Profit:
4 999.04 USD (360 772 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 836.67 USD (251 305 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
19 (724.94 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
735.82 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.16
Trading activity:
62.77%
Max deposit load:
25.66%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
13
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
3.75
Long Trades:
129 (52.02%)
Short Trades:
119 (47.98%)
Profit Factor:
1.76
Expected Payoff:
8.72 USD
Average Profit:
26.45 USD
Average Loss:
-48.08 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-326.89 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-539.09 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
72.11%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
302.53 USD
Maximal:
577.17 USD (20.31%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
37.53% (419.55 USD)
By Equity:
57.68% (624.20 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|247
|AUDUSD
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|2.2K
|AUDUSD
|-1
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|110K
|AUDUSD
|-79
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +142.23 USD
Worst trade: -240 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +724.94 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -326.89 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Headway-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
|0.00 × 3
|
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge05
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
CPTMarkets-Live02
|0.00 × 3
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
|2.31 × 52
|
TitanFX-02
|5.03 × 34
|
SwitchMarkets-Real
|6.67 × 18
|
Tickmill-Live09
|7.35 × 267
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|7.76 × 63
|
EightcapLtd-Real-4
|8.21 × 583
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|11.52 × 56
|
RoboForex-ProCent-5
|12.85 × 172
|
RoboForex-ProCent-8
|14.17 × 119
|
KeyToMarkets-Live
|15.00 × 3
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|18.00 × 1
|
Alpari-ECN1
|19.33 × 46
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|24.83 × 86
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
33 USD per month
316%
0
0
USD
USD
1.8K
USD
USD
13
0%
248
76%
63%
1.76
8.72
USD
USD
58%
1:500