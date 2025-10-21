SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / GOLD88
Farida Khondari

GOLD88

Farida Khondari
0 reviews
Reliability
13 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 33 USD per month
growth since 2025 316%
Headway-Real
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
248
Profit Trades:
189 (76.20%)
Loss Trades:
59 (23.79%)
Best trade:
142.23 USD
Worst trade:
-239.87 USD
Gross Profit:
4 999.04 USD (360 772 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 836.67 USD (251 305 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
19 (724.94 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
735.82 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.16
Trading activity:
62.77%
Max deposit load:
25.66%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
13
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
3.75
Long Trades:
129 (52.02%)
Short Trades:
119 (47.98%)
Profit Factor:
1.76
Expected Payoff:
8.72 USD
Average Profit:
26.45 USD
Average Loss:
-48.08 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-326.89 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-539.09 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
72.11%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
302.53 USD
Maximal:
577.17 USD (20.31%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
37.53% (419.55 USD)
By Equity:
57.68% (624.20 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 247
AUDUSD 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 2.2K
AUDUSD -1
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 110K
AUDUSD -79
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +142.23 USD
Worst trade: -240 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +724.94 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -326.89 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Headway-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
0.00 × 3
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge05
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 1
CPTMarkets-Live02
0.00 × 3
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
2.31 × 52
TitanFX-02
5.03 × 34
SwitchMarkets-Real
6.67 × 18
Tickmill-Live09
7.35 × 267
Pepperstone-Edge01
7.76 × 63
EightcapLtd-Real-4
8.21 × 583
ICMarketsSC-Live26
11.52 × 56
RoboForex-ProCent-5
12.85 × 172
RoboForex-ProCent-8
14.17 × 119
KeyToMarkets-Live
15.00 × 3
VantageInternational-Live 4
18.00 × 1
Alpari-ECN1
19.33 × 46
ICMarketsSC-Live17
24.83 × 86
Trade Gold Only…
Targets 10% /month….

Please Wait, see and Follow….
No reviews
2026.01.13 14:30
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.12 04:19
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.06 00:14
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.04 23:56
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.02 13:59
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.02 11:56
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.30 18:53
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.30 18:53
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.30 05:38
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.29 19:29
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.29 17:26
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.29 16:26
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.29 15:26
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.29 15:26
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.29 09:20
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.29 08:17
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.29 07:17
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.26 00:59
High current drawdown in 35% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.24 03:14
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.24 00:11
High current drawdown in 37% indicates the absence of risk limitation
