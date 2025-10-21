SignalsSections
Thanh Son Nguyen

AutoPips AI

Thanh Son Nguyen
0 reviews
Reliability
13 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 707%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
2 958
Profit Trades:
2 517 (85.09%)
Loss Trades:
441 (14.91%)
Best trade:
63.39 USD
Worst trade:
-158.74 USD
Gross Profit:
9 303.82 USD (8 935 448 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4 213.41 USD (3 825 926 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
60 (81.40 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
713.88 USD (35)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.17
Trading activity:
31.75%
Max deposit load:
114.63%
Latest trade:
3 minutes ago
Trades per week:
281
Avg holding time:
55 minutes
Recovery Factor:
7.70
Long Trades:
2 861 (96.72%)
Short Trades:
97 (3.28%)
Profit Factor:
2.21
Expected Payoff:
1.72 USD
Average Profit:
3.70 USD
Average Loss:
-9.55 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-660.76 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-660.76 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
48.16%
Algo trading:
91%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
660.76 USD (12.39%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
15.25% (660.76 USD)
By Equity:
75.99% (954.76 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSDm 2958
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSDm 5.1K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSDm 5.1M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +63.39 USD
Worst trade: -159 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 35
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +81.40 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -660.76 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real31" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

abc
No reviews
