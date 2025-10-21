- Growth
- Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
40
Profit Trades:
40 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
861.84 USD
Worst trade:
0.00 USD
Gross Profit:
907.30 USD (7 600 pips)
Gross Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive wins:
40 (907.30 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
907.30 USD (40)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.16
Trading activity:
1.34%
Max deposit load:
1.67%
Latest trade:
14 hours ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
0.00
Long Trades:
19 (47.50%)
Short Trades:
21 (52.50%)
Profit Factor:
n/a
Expected Payoff:
22.68 USD
Average Profit:
22.68 USD
Average Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 USD (0)
Monthly growth:
4.74%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
4.60% (24.40 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|907
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|7.6K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +861.84 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 40
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +907.30 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "HFMarketsSV-Live Server 4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
CPTMarketsLtd-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
KeyToMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real4
|0.00 × 2
|
VantageInternational-Live 20
|0.00 × 4
|
Exness-Real18
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
CMCMarkets1-Europe
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillEU-Live
|0.00 × 5
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.00 × 5
|
Tickmill-Live09
|0.00 × 1
|
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.00 × 5
|
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 4
|0.00 × 10
|
GlobalPrime-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FXCM-USDReal03
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|0.00 × 7
|
InfinoxCapital-Live03
|0.00 × 4
|
FXChoice-Pro Live
|0.00 × 1
|
LiteForex-ECN2.com
|0.00 × 1
|
FBS-Real-5
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 1
|
AUSCommercial-Live 2
|0.17 × 12
Autotrade just for Boss
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
35 USD per month
7%
0
0
USD
USD
541
USD
USD
10
100%
40
100%
1%
n/a
22.68
USD
USD
5%
1:500