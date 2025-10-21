SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / MASCOTAPRO8 CUPU
Ery Ersad Wahyu Djunaedi

MASCOTAPRO8 CUPU

Ery Ersad Wahyu Djunaedi
0 reviews
Reliability
10 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 35 USD per month
growth since 2025 7%
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 4
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
40
Profit Trades:
40 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
861.84 USD
Worst trade:
0.00 USD
Gross Profit:
907.30 USD (7 600 pips)
Gross Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive wins:
40 (907.30 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
907.30 USD (40)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.16
Trading activity:
1.34%
Max deposit load:
1.67%
Latest trade:
14 hours ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
0.00
Long Trades:
19 (47.50%)
Short Trades:
21 (52.50%)
Profit Factor:
n/a
Expected Payoff:
22.68 USD
Average Profit:
22.68 USD
Average Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 USD (0)
Monthly growth:
4.74%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
4.60% (24.40 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 907
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 7.6K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +861.84 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 40
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +907.30 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "HFMarketsSV-Live Server 4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

CPTMarketsLtd-Live
0.00 × 2
KeyToMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real4
0.00 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 20
0.00 × 4
Exness-Real18
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 1
CMCMarkets1-Europe
0.00 × 1
TickmillEU-Live
0.00 × 5
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.00 × 5
Tickmill-Live09
0.00 × 1
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.00 × 5
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 4
0.00 × 10
GlobalPrime-Live
0.00 × 1
FXCM-USDReal03
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.00 × 7
InfinoxCapital-Live03
0.00 × 4
FXChoice-Pro Live
0.00 × 1
LiteForex-ECN2.com
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real-5
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live10
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real29
0.00 × 1
AUSCommercial-Live 2
0.17 × 12
78 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Autotrade just for Boss
No reviews
2025.12.09 17:10
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.09 16:10
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.21 11:14
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.05 12:17
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 21 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.05 11:07
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 21 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.03 04:02
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.10.31 03:38
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.31 02:38
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.21 10:03
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.10.21 10:03
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.21 04:28
Low trading activity - only 3 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.21 04:28
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.21 04:28
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
MASCOTAPRO8 CUPU
35 USD per month
7%
0
0
USD
541
USD
10
100%
40
100%
1%
n/a
22.68
USD
5%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.