Le Thi Loan Anh Le

Retirement 2025

Le Thi Loan Anh Le
0 reviews
Reliability
13 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 370%
FusionMarkets-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
513
Profit Trades:
344 (67.05%)
Loss Trades:
169 (32.94%)
Best trade:
373.11 SGD
Worst trade:
-355.22 SGD
Gross Profit:
10 176.71 SGD (774 840 pips)
Gross Loss:
-6 481.09 SGD (597 837 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
23 (1 053.44 SGD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 053.44 SGD (23)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.16
Trading activity:
77.95%
Max deposit load:
42.41%
Latest trade:
9 hours ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
9 hours
Recovery Factor:
3.22
Long Trades:
406 (79.14%)
Short Trades:
107 (20.86%)
Profit Factor:
1.57
Expected Payoff:
7.20 SGD
Average Profit:
29.58 SGD
Average Loss:
-38.35 SGD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-990.87 SGD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-990.87 SGD (9)
Monthly growth:
25.33%
Algo trading:
95%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.12 SGD
Maximal:
1 146.71 SGD (21.85%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
36.21% (937.04 SGD)
By Equity:
65.59% (1 210.69 SGD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 336
GER40 60
NAS100 38
US500 31
US30 27
GBPNZD 4
GBPUSD 3
GBPJPY 2
NZDJPY 2
AUDJPY 2
USDCAD 2
EURAUD 1
EURGBP 1
NZDCAD 1
AUDCAD 1
EURUSD 1
GBPCAD 1
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 2K
GER40 -79
NAS100 146
US500 33
US30 -73
GBPNZD -37
GBPUSD 239
GBPJPY 202
NZDJPY 46
AUDJPY 59
USDCAD 196
EURAUD 15
EURGBP 28
NZDCAD 2
AUDCAD 4
EURUSD 33
GBPCAD 56
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 87K
GER40 -39K
NAS100 185K
US500 17K
US30 -89K
GBPNZD -678
GBPUSD 2.3K
GBPJPY 5K
NZDJPY 2K
AUDJPY 2.5K
USDCAD 3K
EURAUD 458
EURGBP 504
NZDCAD 52
AUDCAD 100
EURUSD 750
GBPCAD 848
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +373.11 SGD
Worst trade: -355 SGD
Maximum consecutive wins: 23
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 053.44 SGD
Maximal consecutive loss: -990.87 SGD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FusionMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

JunoMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
Bybit-Live
0.00 × 1
PUPrime-Live
1.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real8
1.09 × 11
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
1.26 × 19
GoMarkets-Live
1.61 × 46
FXNXGlobal-Trade
2.00 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 7
2.33 × 6
FPMarketsLLC-Live
2.70 × 20
FPMarketsSC-Live
2.72 × 671
ICMarketsSC-MT5
2.92 × 84
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
3.00 × 1
FPMarkets-Live
3.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
3.88 × 19871
GOMarketsMU-Live
3.94 × 34
RoboForex-ECN
4.40 × 691
PlexyTrade-Server01
4.81 × 26
GOMarketsIntl-Live
4.94 × 68
LiteFinance-MT5-Live
5.00 × 13
Darwinex-Live
5.10 × 450
Valutrades-Live
5.17 × 6
DerivSVG-Server
5.50 × 2
Axiory-Live
5.70 × 27
TASS-Live
5.99 × 77
XMGlobal-MT5 2
6.00 × 1
79 more...
small account - retirement strategy 2025
No reviews
2026.01.06 00:14
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.01 19:41
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.22 08:32
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.15 19:06
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.15 18:06
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.09 09:53
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.07 20:11
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.04 14:43
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.02 04:20
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.28 01:45
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.27 04:28
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.26 16:44
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.24 10:51
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.24 09:51
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.14 18:40
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.07 08:30
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.05 09:07
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.17% of days out of 24 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.05 03:48
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.04 18:19
High current drawdown in 37% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.04 17:19
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Retirement 2025
30 USD per month
370%
0
0
USD
4.7K
SGD
13
95%
513
67%
78%
1.57
7.20
SGD
66%
1:500
