- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
513
Profit Trades:
344 (67.05%)
Loss Trades:
169 (32.94%)
Best trade:
373.11 SGD
Worst trade:
-355.22 SGD
Gross Profit:
10 176.71 SGD (774 840 pips)
Gross Loss:
-6 481.09 SGD (597 837 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
23 (1 053.44 SGD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 053.44 SGD (23)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.16
Trading activity:
77.95%
Max deposit load:
42.41%
Latest trade:
9 hours ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
9 hours
Recovery Factor:
3.22
Long Trades:
406 (79.14%)
Short Trades:
107 (20.86%)
Profit Factor:
1.57
Expected Payoff:
7.20 SGD
Average Profit:
29.58 SGD
Average Loss:
-38.35 SGD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-990.87 SGD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-990.87 SGD (9)
Monthly growth:
25.33%
Algo trading:
95%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.12 SGD
Maximal:
1 146.71 SGD (21.85%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
36.21% (937.04 SGD)
By Equity:
65.59% (1 210.69 SGD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|336
|GER40
|60
|NAS100
|38
|US500
|31
|US30
|27
|GBPNZD
|4
|GBPUSD
|3
|GBPJPY
|2
|NZDJPY
|2
|AUDJPY
|2
|USDCAD
|2
|EURAUD
|1
|EURGBP
|1
|NZDCAD
|1
|AUDCAD
|1
|EURUSD
|1
|GBPCAD
|1
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|2K
|GER40
|-79
|NAS100
|146
|US500
|33
|US30
|-73
|GBPNZD
|-37
|GBPUSD
|239
|GBPJPY
|202
|NZDJPY
|46
|AUDJPY
|59
|USDCAD
|196
|EURAUD
|15
|EURGBP
|28
|NZDCAD
|2
|AUDCAD
|4
|EURUSD
|33
|GBPCAD
|56
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|87K
|GER40
|-39K
|NAS100
|185K
|US500
|17K
|US30
|-89K
|GBPNZD
|-678
|GBPUSD
|2.3K
|GBPJPY
|5K
|NZDJPY
|2K
|AUDJPY
|2.5K
|USDCAD
|3K
|EURAUD
|458
|EURGBP
|504
|NZDCAD
|52
|AUDCAD
|100
|EURUSD
|750
|GBPCAD
|848
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +373.11 SGD
Worst trade: -355 SGD
Maximum consecutive wins: 23
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 053.44 SGD
Maximal consecutive loss: -990.87 SGD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FusionMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
JunoMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Bybit-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
PUPrime-Live
|1.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.09 × 11
|
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
|1.26 × 19
|
GoMarkets-Live
|1.61 × 46
|
FXNXGlobal-Trade
|2.00 × 2
|
VantageInternational-Live 7
|2.33 × 6
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|2.70 × 20
|
FPMarketsSC-Live
|2.72 × 671
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|2.92 × 84
|
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
|3.00 × 1
|
FPMarkets-Live
|3.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|3.88 × 19871
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|3.94 × 34
|
RoboForex-ECN
|4.40 × 691
|
PlexyTrade-Server01
|4.81 × 26
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|4.94 × 68
|
LiteFinance-MT5-Live
|5.00 × 13
|
Darwinex-Live
|5.10 × 450
|
Valutrades-Live
|5.17 × 6
|
DerivSVG-Server
|5.50 × 2
|
Axiory-Live
|5.70 × 27
|
TASS-Live
|5.99 × 77
|
XMGlobal-MT5 2
|6.00 × 1
