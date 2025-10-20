SignalsSections
Khaira Fadhil Darmawan

Idoy

Khaira Fadhil Darmawan
0 reviews
Reliability
11 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 112%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
365
Profit Trades:
160 (43.83%)
Loss Trades:
205 (56.16%)
Best trade:
69.37 USD
Worst trade:
-45.30 USD
Gross Profit:
1 812.91 USD (162 995 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 432.39 USD (119 538 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (111.59 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
117.77 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
42.62%
Max deposit load:
10.79%
Latest trade:
6 days ago
Trades per week:
14
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.10
Long Trades:
184 (50.41%)
Short Trades:
181 (49.59%)
Profit Factor:
1.27
Expected Payoff:
1.04 USD
Average Profit:
11.33 USD
Average Loss:
-6.99 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-67.04 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-67.04 USD (9)
Monthly growth:
2.45%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
91.65 USD
Maximal:
181.34 USD (21.48%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
30.00% (181.34 USD)
By Equity:
6.79% (40.38 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 206
EURUSD 25
GBPUSD 23
CADJPY 22
EURJPY 20
GBPJPY 18
USDJPY 16
AUDUSD 12
AUDJPY 9
USDCHF 4
USDCAD 3
EURGBP 3
CHFJPY 2
NZDUSD 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 409
EURUSD 17
GBPUSD -19
CADJPY 19
EURJPY -7
GBPJPY -4
USDJPY 1
AUDUSD 0
AUDJPY -19
USDCHF -6
USDCAD -2
EURGBP 1
CHFJPY -7
NZDUSD -1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 43K
EURUSD 1.3K
GBPUSD -677
CADJPY 1.8K
EURJPY -731
GBPJPY 306
USDJPY 531
AUDUSD 102
AUDJPY -1.3K
USDCHF -178
USDCAD -60
EURGBP 73
CHFJPY -535
NZDUSD -35
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +69.37 USD
Worst trade: -45 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +111.59 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -67.04 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

QTrade-Server
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 4
MetasGroup-Live
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
TradeNation-LiveBravo
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
FXNet-Real
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.00 × 1
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
3TGFX-Main
0.00 × 1
EGlobalTrade-Cent7
0.00 × 2
Larson-Demo
0.00 × 1
AdmiralMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real29
0.00 × 3
ACCORDUS-Server
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Demo
0.00 × 13
AlSalamBank-Live
0.00 × 3
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
0.00 × 7
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
GhanaFX-Main
0.00 × 1
AM-UK-Live
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 2
322 more...
No reviews
2025.12.17 21:57
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.28 11:18
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 3.85% of days out of 52 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.26 15:44
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.20 08:59
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.20 08:59
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.55% of days out of 44 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.08 01:19
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.06 09:17
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.06 09:17
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.06 09:17
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.05 23:47
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.05 23:47
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.05 23:47
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.33% of days out of 30 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.05 05:57
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.05 01:38
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.05 01:38
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.31 19:28
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.10.31 19:28
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.31 15:18
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.17% of days out of 24 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.31 14:08
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.17% of days out of 24 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.21 09:04
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
