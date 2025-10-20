SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / GozarTec MT5 VTM1
Chun Pan Hui

GozarTec MT5 VTM1

Chun Pan Hui
0 reviews
Reliability
9 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 1000 USD per month
growth since 2025 38%
VantageInternational-Live 13
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
659
Profit Trades:
373 (56.60%)
Loss Trades:
286 (43.40%)
Best trade:
1 990.76 USD
Worst trade:
-1 061.73 USD
Gross Profit:
17 510.41 USD (105 699 pips)
Gross Loss:
-9 711.33 USD (101 930 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
28 (320.20 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 990.76 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
99.02%
Max deposit load:
32.83%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
187
Avg holding time:
4 days
Recovery Factor:
2.73
Long Trades:
329 (49.92%)
Short Trades:
330 (50.08%)
Profit Factor:
1.80
Expected Payoff:
11.83 USD
Average Profit:
46.94 USD
Average Loss:
-33.96 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-1 423.19 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 789.78 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
25.72%
Algo trading:
74%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1.03 USD
Maximal:
2 861.91 USD (17.41%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
12.74% (2 891.49 USD)
By Equity:
41.35% (8 564.14 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD+ 154
AUDCAD+ 128
EURGBP+ 113
AUDUSD+ 93
NZDCAD+ 85
AUDCHF+ 34
USDCAD+ 28
NZDUSD+ 24
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD+ 1.6K
AUDCAD+ 1.8K
EURGBP+ 2K
AUDUSD+ 953
NZDCAD+ 1.3K
AUDCHF+ 305
USDCAD+ 42
NZDUSD+ -180
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD+ 780
AUDCAD+ 405
EURGBP+ 6.1K
AUDUSD+ -5.8K
NZDCAD+ 2.4K
AUDCHF+ -1.3K
USDCAD+ 1.7K
NZDUSD+ -470
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 990.76 USD
Worst trade: -1 062 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +320.20 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 423.19 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live 13" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.12.22 06:32
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.08 14:36
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.08 13:26
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.08 09:23
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.08 01:14
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.07 23:14
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.05 20:00
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.05 16:51
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.05 12:42
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.05 11:49
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.05 10:49
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.05 09:39
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.05 08:39
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.03 22:20
No swaps are charged
2025.12.03 22:20
No swaps are charged
2025.12.01 14:25
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.24 01:21
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.24 00:21
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.21 17:32
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.21 16:23
High current drawdown in 36% indicates the absence of risk limitation
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
GozarTec MT5 VTM1
1000 USD per month
38%
0
0
USD
44K
USD
9
74%
659
56%
99%
1.80
11.83
USD
41%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.