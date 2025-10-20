- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
1 290
Profit Trades:
802 (62.17%)
Loss Trades:
488 (37.83%)
Best trade:
88.10 USD
Worst trade:
-48.18 USD
Gross Profit:
3 790.31 USD (3 079 930 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 282.36 USD (3 092 587 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
19 (69.47 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
135.47 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
8.96%
Max deposit load:
26.02%
Latest trade:
6 hours ago
Trades per week:
119
Avg holding time:
14 minutes
Recovery Factor:
1.58
Long Trades:
520 (40.31%)
Short Trades:
770 (59.69%)
Profit Factor:
1.15
Expected Payoff:
0.39 USD
Average Profit:
4.73 USD
Average Loss:
-6.73 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-283.02 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-283.02 USD (10)
Monthly growth:
0.21%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
320.70 USD (17.60%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
17.60% (320.70 USD)
By Equity:
28.79% (523.37 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|1290
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|508
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-13K
|
2M 4M 6M
|
2M 4M 6M
|
2M 4M 6M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +88.10 USD
Worst trade: -48 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +69.47 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -283.02 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Weltrade-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Activtrades-Classic 2 Server
|0.00 × 3
|
OctaFX-Real3
|0.00 × 82
|
Exness-Real15
|0.00 × 21
|
KOT-Live3
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real28
|0.00 × 20
|
FOXMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 70
|
CabanaCapitals-Live
|0.00 × 6
|
Tickmill-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
GMI-Live08
|0.00 × 53
|
MaxrichGroup-Real
|0.00 × 21
|
DooPrime-Live 2
|0.00 × 21
|
HantecMarkets-Server1
|0.00 × 15
|
MFMSecurities-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexTime-ECN-Zero
|0.00 × 1
|
Just2Trade-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
OxSecurities-Demo
|0.00 × 5
|
Exness-Real17
|0.00 × 31
|
Graphene-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
MEXAtlantic-Real
|0.00 × 3
|
LibertexCom-MT4 Market Real Server
|0.00 × 26
|
LiteFinance-ECN.com
|0.00 × 1
|
Axi-US12-Live
|0.00 × 12
|
EGlobalTrade-Cent5
|0.00 × 6
|
JustForex-Demo
|0.00 × 111
|
TegasFX-Live-UK
|0.00 × 1
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
55 USD per month
42%
0
0
USD
USD
1.7K
USD
USD
11
0%
1 290
62%
9%
1.15
0.39
USD
USD
29%
1:500