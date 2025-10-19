- Growth
Trades:
85
Profit Trades:
35 (41.17%)
Loss Trades:
50 (58.82%)
Best trade:
399.50 USD
Worst trade:
-261.50 USD
Gross Profit:
9 624.98 USD (135 326 pips)
Gross Loss:
-8 004.04 USD (107 227 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (1 197.60 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 198.10 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.15
Trading activity:
29.32%
Max deposit load:
11.29%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
8 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.75
Long Trades:
58 (68.24%)
Short Trades:
27 (31.76%)
Profit Factor:
1.20
Expected Payoff:
19.07 USD
Average Profit:
275.00 USD
Average Loss:
-160.08 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-1 567.40 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 567.40 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
-43.59%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
101.05 USD
Maximal:
2 166.54 USD (38.19%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
59.90% (2 052.56 USD)
By Equity:
11.45% (11.45 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.h
|85
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD.h
|1.6K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD.h
|28K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +399.50 USD
Worst trade: -262 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 197.60 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 567.40 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "IntlMitraFutures-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Metod :
Braekout, Risk Reward 1:2, Pair XAUUSD, Swing Traders
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
27%
0
0
USD
USD
79
USD
USD
12
0%
85
41%
29%
1.20
19.07
USD
USD
60%
1:100