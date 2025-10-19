SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / DHUUUP
Maulizar

DHUUUP

Maulizar
0 reviews
12 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -46%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
107
Profit Trades:
63 (58.87%)
Loss Trades:
44 (41.12%)
Best trade:
54.34 USD
Worst trade:
-27.00 USD
Gross Profit:
342.50 USD (53 427 pips)
Gross Loss:
-274.87 USD (30 066 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
18 (107.04 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
107.04 USD (18)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.11
Trading activity:
88.11%
Max deposit load:
30.49%
Latest trade:
5 hours ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
1.05
Long Trades:
74 (69.16%)
Short Trades:
33 (30.84%)
Profit Factor:
1.25
Expected Payoff:
0.63 USD
Average Profit:
5.44 USD
Average Loss:
-6.25 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-29.05 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-43.56 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
9.04%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
6.44 USD
Maximal:
64.24 USD (54.36%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
54.36% (64.24 USD)
By Equity:
49.56% (35.42 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD_MRG 32
EURUSD_MRG 26
USDJPY_MRG 11
GBPJPY_MRG 8
USDCHF_MRG 7
CHFJPY_MRG 6
AUDJPY_MRG 4
USDCAD_MRG 3
NQ100.R 2
EURJPY_MRG 2
GBPUSD_MRG 2
EURNZD_MRG 2
NZDJPY_MRG 1
NZDUSD_MRG 1
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD_MRG -60
EURUSD_MRG 74
USDJPY_MRG 47
GBPJPY_MRG 11
USDCHF_MRG -21
CHFJPY_MRG -5
AUDJPY_MRG 4
USDCAD_MRG -4
NQ100.R 35
EURJPY_MRG -10
GBPUSD_MRG 10
EURNZD_MRG -6
NZDJPY_MRG -3
NZDUSD_MRG -3
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD_MRG -6K
EURUSD_MRG 7.2K
USDJPY_MRG 7.7K
GBPJPY_MRG 1.8K
USDCHF_MRG -1.7K
CHFJPY_MRG -726
AUDJPY_MRG 664
USDCAD_MRG -518
NQ100.R 17K
EURJPY_MRG -1.6K
GBPUSD_MRG 1K
EURNZD_MRG -1K
NZDJPY_MRG -500
NZDUSD_MRG -300
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +54.34 USD
Worst trade: -27 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 18
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +107.04 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -29.05 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.01.07 15:53
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.06 21:35
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.01.06 21:35
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.06 20:35
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.06 16:29
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.31 02:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.31 01:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.30 08:41
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.25 04:41
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.15 08:57
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.12 09:08
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.08 11:26
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.08 11:26
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.08 11:26
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.08 10:23
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.08 10:23
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.08 09:23
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.08 09:23
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.30 18:21
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.26 15:44
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
