- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
111
Profit Trades:
84 (75.67%)
Loss Trades:
27 (24.32%)
Best trade:
6.82 EUR
Worst trade:
-8.80 EUR
Gross Profit:
138.50 EUR (23 060 pips)
Gross Loss:
-55.38 EUR (7 834 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (9.28 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
21.31 EUR (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.33
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
1.36%
Latest trade:
12 hours ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
5 days
Recovery Factor:
9.45
Long Trades:
46 (41.44%)
Short Trades:
65 (58.56%)
Profit Factor:
2.50
Expected Payoff:
0.75 EUR
Average Profit:
1.65 EUR
Average Loss:
-2.05 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-4.89 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-8.80 EUR (1)
Monthly growth:
3.64%
Annual Forecast:
44.14%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 EUR
Maximal:
8.80 EUR (1.63%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.63% (8.80 EUR)
By Equity:
5.64% (31.71 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD-STD
|60
|NZDCAD-STD
|50
|EURUSD-STD
|1
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD-STD
|51
|NZDCAD-STD
|44
|EURUSD-STD
|0
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD-STD
|8.6K
|NZDCAD-STD
|6.7K
|EURUSD-STD
|-11
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +6.82 EUR
Worst trade: -9 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +9.28 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -4.89 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VTMarkets-Live 2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
VERY LOW RISK set of a strategy based in Bolinger Bands and a system to protect to large draw downs, always trying to close the first and the most negative order. Low risk, consistent and reliable strategy.
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
17%
0
0
USD
USD
583
EUR
EUR
22
99%
111
75%
100%
2.50
0.75
EUR
EUR
6%
1:500