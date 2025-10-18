SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / JdD DBB EA VT Very Low Risk
Juan De Dios Villoria Marcos

JdD DBB EA VT Very Low Risk

Juan De Dios Villoria Marcos
Reliability
22 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 17%
VTMarkets-Live 2
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
111
Profit Trades:
84 (75.67%)
Loss Trades:
27 (24.32%)
Best trade:
6.82 EUR
Worst trade:
-8.80 EUR
Gross Profit:
138.50 EUR (23 060 pips)
Gross Loss:
-55.38 EUR (7 834 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (9.28 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
21.31 EUR (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.33
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
1.36%
Latest trade:
12 hours ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
5 days
Recovery Factor:
9.45
Long Trades:
46 (41.44%)
Short Trades:
65 (58.56%)
Profit Factor:
2.50
Expected Payoff:
0.75 EUR
Average Profit:
1.65 EUR
Average Loss:
-2.05 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-4.89 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-8.80 EUR (1)
Monthly growth:
3.64%
Annual Forecast:
44.14%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 EUR
Maximal:
8.80 EUR (1.63%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.63% (8.80 EUR)
By Equity:
5.64% (31.71 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDCAD-STD 60
NZDCAD-STD 50
EURUSD-STD 1
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD-STD 51
NZDCAD-STD 44
EURUSD-STD 0
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD-STD 8.6K
NZDCAD-STD 6.7K
EURUSD-STD -11
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +6.82 EUR
Worst trade: -9 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +9.28 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -4.89 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VTMarkets-Live 2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

VERY LOW RISK set of a strategy based in Bolinger Bands and a system to protect to large draw downs, always trying to close the first and the most negative order. Low risk, consistent and reliable strategy.
2025.12.03 17:02
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.03 11:17
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
JdD DBB EA VT Very Low Risk
30 USD per month
17%
0
0
USD
583
EUR
22
99%
111
75%
100%
2.50
0.75
EUR
6%
1:500
