Dharanikota Srinivasbabu

MASTERBITCOIN

Dharanikota Srinivasbabu
0 reviews
Reliability
11 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 22%
Exness-Real16
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
50
Profit Trades:
47 (94.00%)
Loss Trades:
3 (6.00%)
Best trade:
3.18 USD
Worst trade:
-10.69 USD
Gross Profit:
40.61 USD (4 098 pips)
Gross Loss:
-17.69 USD (1 083 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
35 (28.45 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
28.45 USD (35)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.26
Trading activity:
98.57%
Max deposit load:
35.56%
Latest trade:
14 hours ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
4 days
Recovery Factor:
1.32
Long Trades:
13 (26.00%)
Short Trades:
37 (74.00%)
Profit Factor:
2.30
Expected Payoff:
0.46 USD
Average Profit:
0.86 USD
Average Loss:
-5.90 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-17.34 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-17.34 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
-6.98%
Algo trading:
88%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
17.34 USD (12.50%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
12.50% (17.34 USD)
By Equity:
70.01% (88.28 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSDm 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSDm 23
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSDm 3.2K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +3.18 USD
Worst trade: -11 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 35
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +28.45 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -17.34 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real16" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

FOR BETTER LIFE TRADE EVERY ONE 
No reviews
2025.12.29 14:23
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.29 13:23
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.26 11:11
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.11 15:58
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.11 11:52
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.10 20:37
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.26 15:44
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.24 21:31
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.24 20:21
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.21 14:23
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.21 00:21
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 22:21
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 13:51
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 11:19
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 09:59
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 02:39
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.19 14:59
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.17 16:19
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.17 15:09
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.12 15:21
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
