Trades:
50
Profit Trades:
47 (94.00%)
Loss Trades:
3 (6.00%)
Best trade:
3.18 USD
Worst trade:
-10.69 USD
Gross Profit:
40.61 USD (4 098 pips)
Gross Loss:
-17.69 USD (1 083 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
35 (28.45 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
28.45 USD (35)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.26
Trading activity:
98.57%
Max deposit load:
35.56%
Latest trade:
14 hours ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
4 days
Recovery Factor:
1.32
Long Trades:
13 (26.00%)
Short Trades:
37 (74.00%)
Profit Factor:
2.30
Expected Payoff:
0.46 USD
Average Profit:
0.86 USD
Average Loss:
-5.90 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-17.34 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-17.34 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
-6.98%
Algo trading:
88%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
17.34 USD (12.50%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
12.50% (17.34 USD)
By Equity:
70.01% (88.28 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSDm
|50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSDm
|23
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSDm
|3.2K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +3.18 USD
Worst trade: -11 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 35
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +28.45 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -17.34 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real16" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
