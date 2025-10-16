- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
201
Profit Trades:
74 (36.81%)
Loss Trades:
127 (63.18%)
Best trade:
85.13 USD
Worst trade:
-25.22 USD
Gross Profit:
709.04 USD (539 755 pips)
Gross Loss:
-752.82 USD (496 062 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (77.94 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
94.74 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.01
Trading activity:
8.91%
Max deposit load:
26.97%
Latest trade:
9 days ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.19
Long Trades:
106 (52.74%)
Short Trades:
95 (47.26%)
Profit Factor:
0.94
Expected Payoff:
-0.22 USD
Average Profit:
9.58 USD
Average Loss:
-5.93 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-53.75 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-65.57 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
-37.43%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
62.56 USD
Maximal:
226.53 USD (40.61%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
57.09% (226.53 USD)
By Equity:
11.81% (38.64 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|137
|BTCUSD
|18
|NAS100
|10
|XRPUSD
|5
|EURJPY
|4
|EURGBP
|4
|USDJPY
|4
|USDCHF
|3
|GBPUSD
|3
|NZDUSD
|3
|GBPJPY
|3
|NAS100.Daily
|2
|EURUSD
|2
|GBPAUD
|2
|ETHUSD
|1
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-5
|BTCUSD
|-7
|NAS100
|-34
|XRPUSD
|-1
|EURJPY
|2
|EURGBP
|1
|USDJPY
|-10
|USDCHF
|8
|GBPUSD
|17
|NZDUSD
|8
|GBPJPY
|-5
|NAS100.Daily
|-9
|EURUSD
|-10
|GBPAUD
|1
|ETHUSD
|1
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|1.4K
|BTCUSD
|44K
|NAS100
|-3K
|XRPUSD
|-178
|EURJPY
|1.2K
|EURGBP
|164
|USDJPY
|-792
|USDCHF
|235
|GBPUSD
|882
|NZDUSD
|699
|GBPJPY
|-353
|NAS100.Daily
|-850
|EURUSD
|-591
|GBPAUD
|201
|ETHUSD
|619
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +85.13 USD
Worst trade: -25 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +77.94 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -53.75 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "OctaFX-Real2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
|0.00 × 11
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|0.00 × 28
|
AFCLive-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexChief-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.00 × 1
|
OANDA-Live-1
|0.00 × 1
|
N1CapitalMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-MT5 8
|0.00 × 68
|
ICMarkets-MT5-2
|0.00 × 14
|
FXView-Live
|0.00 × 8
|
XMGlobal-MT5 10
|0.00 × 2
|
TradingProInternational-Live
|0.00 × 348
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 340
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live
|0.02 × 50
|
Axiory-Live
|0.04 × 138
|
LiteFinance-MT5-Live
|0.05 × 285
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.05 × 320
|
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
|0.05 × 691
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.06 × 77
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.08 × 196
|
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
|0.10 × 183
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|0.12 × 25
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|0.13 × 261
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.14 × 118
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.14 × 399
