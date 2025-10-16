- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
215
Profit Trades:
108 (50.23%)
Loss Trades:
107 (49.77%)
Best trade:
80.49 USD
Worst trade:
-83.20 USD
Gross Profit:
765.20 USD (756 832 pips)
Gross Loss:
-844.67 USD (791 716 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (17.56 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
101.11 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.02
Trading activity:
9.16%
Max deposit load:
23.13%
Latest trade:
14 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.34
Long Trades:
147 (68.37%)
Short Trades:
68 (31.63%)
Profit Factor:
0.91
Expected Payoff:
-0.37 USD
Average Profit:
7.09 USD
Average Loss:
-7.89 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-36.02 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-85.24 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
-38.20%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
79.47 USD
Maximal:
233.35 USD (44.12%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
54.46% (233.35 USD)
By Equity:
4.26% (18.59 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|145
|BTCUSD
|26
|NAS100
|9
|EURJPY
|5
|USDJPY
|5
|GBPAUD
|4
|ETHUSD
|3
|USDCHF
|3
|GBPUSD
|2
|NZDUSD
|2
|GBPJPY
|2
|EURUSD
|2
|USDCAD
|2
|EURAUD
|2
|EURGBP
|1
|XRPUSD
|1
|AUDJPY
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-112
|BTCUSD
|0
|NAS100
|-17
|EURJPY
|23
|USDJPY
|8
|GBPAUD
|19
|ETHUSD
|-14
|USDCHF
|16
|GBPUSD
|8
|NZDUSD
|1
|GBPJPY
|1
|EURUSD
|-12
|USDCAD
|3
|EURAUD
|2
|EURGBP
|1
|XRPUSD
|-22
|AUDJPY
|14
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-2.1K
|BTCUSD
|-21K
|NAS100
|-1.7K
|EURJPY
|2.3K
|USDJPY
|732
|GBPAUD
|3.2K
|ETHUSD
|-14K
|USDCHF
|1.3K
|GBPUSD
|634
|NZDUSD
|68
|GBPJPY
|334
|EURUSD
|-1.1K
|USDCAD
|383
|EURAUD
|72
|EURGBP
|71
|XRPUSD
|-4.5K
|AUDJPY
|222
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +80.49 USD
Worst trade: -83 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +17.56 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -36.02 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "OctaFX-Real2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
|0.00 × 11
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|0.00 × 28
|
AFCLive-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexChief-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.00 × 1
|
OANDA-Live-1
|0.00 × 1
|
N1CapitalMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-MT5 8
|0.00 × 68
|
ICMarkets-MT5-2
|0.00 × 14
|
FXView-Live
|0.00 × 8
|
XMGlobal-MT5 10
|0.00 × 2
|
TradingProInternational-Live
|0.00 × 348
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 340
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live
|0.02 × 50
|
Axiory-Live
|0.04 × 138
|
LiteFinance-MT5-Live
|0.05 × 285
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.05 × 320
|
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
|0.05 × 691
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.06 × 77
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.08 × 196
|
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
|0.10 × 183
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|0.12 × 25
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|0.13 × 261
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.14 × 118
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.14 × 399
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
-33%
0
0
USD
USD
185
USD
USD
16
0%
215
50%
9%
0.90
-0.37
USD
USD
54%
1:500