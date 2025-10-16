SignalsSections
PICTHS
Jarot Priantara

PICTHS

Jarot Priantara
0 reviews
16 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -33%
OctaFX-Real2
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
215
Profit Trades:
108 (50.23%)
Loss Trades:
107 (49.77%)
Best trade:
80.49 USD
Worst trade:
-83.20 USD
Gross Profit:
765.20 USD (756 832 pips)
Gross Loss:
-844.67 USD (791 716 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (17.56 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
101.11 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.02
Trading activity:
9.16%
Max deposit load:
23.13%
Latest trade:
14 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.34
Long Trades:
147 (68.37%)
Short Trades:
68 (31.63%)
Profit Factor:
0.91
Expected Payoff:
-0.37 USD
Average Profit:
7.09 USD
Average Loss:
-7.89 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-36.02 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-85.24 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
-38.20%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
79.47 USD
Maximal:
233.35 USD (44.12%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
54.46% (233.35 USD)
By Equity:
4.26% (18.59 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 145
BTCUSD 26
NAS100 9
EURJPY 5
USDJPY 5
GBPAUD 4
ETHUSD 3
USDCHF 3
GBPUSD 2
NZDUSD 2
GBPJPY 2
EURUSD 2
USDCAD 2
EURAUD 2
EURGBP 1
XRPUSD 1
AUDJPY 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -112
BTCUSD 0
NAS100 -17
EURJPY 23
USDJPY 8
GBPAUD 19
ETHUSD -14
USDCHF 16
GBPUSD 8
NZDUSD 1
GBPJPY 1
EURUSD -12
USDCAD 3
EURAUD 2
EURGBP 1
XRPUSD -22
AUDJPY 14
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -2.1K
BTCUSD -21K
NAS100 -1.7K
EURJPY 2.3K
USDJPY 732
GBPAUD 3.2K
ETHUSD -14K
USDCHF 1.3K
GBPUSD 634
NZDUSD 68
GBPJPY 334
EURUSD -1.1K
USDCAD 383
EURAUD 72
EURGBP 71
XRPUSD -4.5K
AUDJPY 222
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +80.49 USD
Worst trade: -83 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +17.56 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -36.02 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "OctaFX-Real2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
0.00 × 11
FPMarketsLLC-Live
0.00 × 28
AFCLive-Server
0.00 × 1
ForexChief-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
0.00 × 1
OANDA-Live-1
0.00 × 1
N1CapitalMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 8
0.00 × 68
ICMarkets-MT5-2
0.00 × 14
FXView-Live
0.00 × 8
XMGlobal-MT5 10
0.00 × 2
TradingProInternational-Live
0.00 × 348
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 340
TMGM.TradeMax-Live
0.02 × 50
Axiory-Live
0.04 × 138
LiteFinance-MT5-Live
0.05 × 285
FPMarkets-Live
0.05 × 320
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
0.05 × 691
Exness-MT5Real7
0.06 × 77
Exness-MT5Real3
0.08 × 196
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.10 × 183
AdmiralMarkets-Live
0.12 × 25
TitanFX-MT5-01
0.13 × 261
RoboForex-ECN
0.14 × 118
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.14 × 399
51 more...
No reviews
2025.12.16 14:24
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.10 12:31
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.04 14:43
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.28 11:18
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.11.21 06:41
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.20 14:51
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.14% of days out of 88 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.20 13:51
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.03 17:12
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.21 06:28
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.21 02:17
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 3.45% of days out of 58 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.20 09:23
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.20 00:51
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 3.51% of days out of 57 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.17 05:11
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.17 05:11
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.16 05:57
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 3.77% of days out of 53 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.16 04:57
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
