12 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 79%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:500
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics.
Trades:
353
Profit Trades:
205 (58.07%)
Loss Trades:
148 (41.93%)
Best trade:
347.70 USD
Worst trade:
-407.02 USD
Gross Profit:
13 293.26 USD (384 987 pips)
Gross Loss:
-9 391.06 USD (261 248 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (600.30 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 101.75 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.15
Trading activity:
76.71%
Max deposit load:
4.54%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
41
Avg holding time:
8 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.66
Long Trades:
247 (69.97%)
Short Trades:
106 (30.03%)
Profit Factor:
1.42
Expected Payoff:
11.05 USD
Average Profit:
64.85 USD
Average Loss:
-63.45 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-707.61 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-707.61 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
44.81%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
56.93 USD
Maximal:
2 346.00 USD (50.29%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
57.01% (2 346.00 USD)
By Equity:
28.86% (678.66 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD_MRG 344
GBPJPY_MRG 4
AUDJPY_MRG 3
GBPUSD_MRG 1
USDJPY_MRG 1
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD_MRG 4K
GBPJPY_MRG -71
AUDJPY_MRG 33
GBPUSD_MRG 13
USDJPY_MRG -27
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD_MRG 126K
GBPJPY_MRG -2.5K
AUDJPY_MRG 1K
GBPUSD_MRG 255
USDJPY_MRG -838
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
Best trade: +347.70 USD
Worst trade: -407 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +600.30 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -707.61 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.12.15 17:03
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.09 01:44
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.09 01:44
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.07 19:11
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.02 10:03
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.28 01:45
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.26 15:44
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.24 20:21
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.24 15:11
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.03 04:02
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.10.17 14:41
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.16 07:01
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.10.16 07:01
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.16 03:57
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.16 03:57
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
