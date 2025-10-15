- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
93
Profit Trades:
45 (48.38%)
Loss Trades:
48 (51.61%)
Best trade:
23.79 USD
Worst trade:
-18.88 USD
Gross Profit:
521.74 USD (38 453 pips)
Gross Loss:
-542.87 USD (39 638 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (67.22 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
67.22 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.01
Trading activity:
57.68%
Max deposit load:
9.69%
Latest trade:
9 hours ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
10 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.15
Long Trades:
53 (56.99%)
Short Trades:
40 (43.01%)
Profit Factor:
0.96
Expected Payoff:
-0.23 USD
Average Profit:
11.59 USD
Average Loss:
-11.31 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-66.85 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-66.85 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
-10.54%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
21.13 USD
Maximal:
144.10 USD (13.23%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
13.22% (144.10 USD)
By Equity:
2.03% (20.47 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|US500
|38
|US30
|27
|NAS100
|22
|XAUUSD
|6
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|US500
|4
|US30
|48
|NAS100
|-60
|XAUUSD
|-12
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|US500
|346
|US30
|4.8K
|NAS100
|-6K
|XAUUSD
|-340
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +23.79 USD
Worst trade: -19 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +67.22 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -66.85 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Pepperstone-MT5-Live01" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.00 × 60
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 8
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.74 × 27
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.06 × 530
|
Tickmill-Live
|1.25 × 8
|
Exness-MT5Real26
|1.36 × 59
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|1.42 × 389
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.45 × 27561
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|1.92 × 9304
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|3.48 × 3437
|
ICMarkets-MT5-2
|3.73 × 1919
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|4.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|4.15 × 3550
|
VantageInternational-Live
|4.73 × 60
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|4.80 × 5
|
FPMarkets-Live
|6.04 × 3298
|
Exness-MT5Real
|6.12 × 748
|
FxPro-MT5
|6.38 × 84
|
Exness-MT5Real18
|7.06 × 51
|
RoboForex-MetaTrader 5
|7.80 × 5
|
AKFXFinancial-MT5Live-2
|8.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real4
|8.12 × 17
|
FOREX.comGlobalCN-Live 534
|8.29 × 7
30 USD per month
-2%
0
0
USD
USD
946
USD
USD
10
100%
93
48%
58%
0.96
-0.23
USD
USD
13%
1:200