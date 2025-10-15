SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / DGO CAPITAL 1
Diego Ivan Cordoba Zambrano

DGO CAPITAL 1

Diego Ivan Cordoba Zambrano
0 reviews
10 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -2%
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
93
Profit Trades:
45 (48.38%)
Loss Trades:
48 (51.61%)
Best trade:
23.79 USD
Worst trade:
-18.88 USD
Gross Profit:
521.74 USD (38 453 pips)
Gross Loss:
-542.87 USD (39 638 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (67.22 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
67.22 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.01
Trading activity:
57.68%
Max deposit load:
9.69%
Latest trade:
9 hours ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
10 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.15
Long Trades:
53 (56.99%)
Short Trades:
40 (43.01%)
Profit Factor:
0.96
Expected Payoff:
-0.23 USD
Average Profit:
11.59 USD
Average Loss:
-11.31 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-66.85 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-66.85 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
-10.54%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
21.13 USD
Maximal:
144.10 USD (13.23%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
13.22% (144.10 USD)
By Equity:
2.03% (20.47 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
US500 38
US30 27
NAS100 22
XAUUSD 6
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
US500 4
US30 48
NAS100 -60
XAUUSD -12
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
US500 346
US30 4.8K
NAS100 -6K
XAUUSD -340
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +23.79 USD
Worst trade: -19 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +67.22 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -66.85 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Pepperstone-MT5-Live01" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real3
0.00 × 60
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 8
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real31
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.74 × 27
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.06 × 530
Tickmill-Live
1.25 × 8
Exness-MT5Real26
1.36 × 59
Exness-MT5Real7
1.42 × 389
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.45 × 27561
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.92 × 9304
Exness-MT5Real5
3.48 × 3437
ICMarkets-MT5-2
3.73 × 1919
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
4.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
4.15 × 3550
VantageInternational-Live
4.73 × 60
Ava-Real 1-MT5
4.80 × 5
FPMarkets-Live
6.04 × 3298
Exness-MT5Real
6.12 × 748
FxPro-MT5
6.38 × 84
Exness-MT5Real18
7.06 × 51
RoboForex-MetaTrader 5
7.80 × 5
AKFXFinancial-MT5Live-2
8.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real4
8.12 × 17
FOREX.comGlobalCN-Live 534
8.29 × 7
12 more...
No reviews
2025.12.22 15:41
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.19 15:29
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.54% of days out of 65 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.17 02:36
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.04 14:43
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4% of days out of 50 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.03 18:11
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.24 16:11
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.5% of days out of 40 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.13 01:51
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.11 15:50
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.7% of days out of 27 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.10 16:34
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.09 23:35
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.85% of days out of 26 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.07 19:59
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.07 12:40
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.07 02:17
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.35% of days out of 23 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.06 15:37
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.05 18:37
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 21 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.20 07:12
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.20 06:12
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.16 16:31
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.16 16:31
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.16 15:21
Share of trading days is too low
