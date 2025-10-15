- Growth
Trades:
33
Profit Trades:
27 (81.81%)
Loss Trades:
6 (18.18%)
Best trade:
49.25 USD
Worst trade:
-23.38 USD
Gross Profit:
190.46 USD (4 517 pips)
Gross Loss:
-48.20 USD (821 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (115.46 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
115.46 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.34
Trading activity:
82.96%
Max deposit load:
1.51%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
6.08
Long Trades:
18 (54.55%)
Short Trades:
15 (45.45%)
Profit Factor:
3.95
Expected Payoff:
4.31 USD
Average Profit:
7.05 USD
Average Loss:
-8.03 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-23.38 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-23.38 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
0.71%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
16.96 USD
Maximal:
23.38 USD (8.94%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.41% (23.38 USD)
By Equity:
6.24% (103.48 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|32
|XAUUSD
|1
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|142
|XAUUSD
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|3.6K
|XAUUSD
|68
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +49.25 USD
Worst trade: -23 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +115.46 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -23.38 USD
Chiến lược giao dịch dựa trên Time Frame M15 của cặp AUDCAD. Tôi cố gắng tạo ra lợi nhuận hàng tháng ở mức kỳ vọng và duy trì tài khoản tránh các mức rủi ro. Tele của tôi: stevenduong999
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
11%
0
0
USD
USD
1.5K
USD
USD
11
100%
33
81%
83%
3.95
4.31
USD
USD
6%
1:500