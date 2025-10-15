SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / ICM AUD 999 Mid Risk For Copy Trade
Duong Xuan Dong

ICM AUD 999 Mid Risk For Copy Trade

Duong Xuan Dong
0 reviews
Reliability
11 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 11%
ICMarketsSC-Live26
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
33
Profit Trades:
27 (81.81%)
Loss Trades:
6 (18.18%)
Best trade:
49.25 USD
Worst trade:
-23.38 USD
Gross Profit:
190.46 USD (4 517 pips)
Gross Loss:
-48.20 USD (821 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (115.46 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
115.46 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.34
Trading activity:
82.96%
Max deposit load:
1.51%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
6.08
Long Trades:
18 (54.55%)
Short Trades:
15 (45.45%)
Profit Factor:
3.95
Expected Payoff:
4.31 USD
Average Profit:
7.05 USD
Average Loss:
-8.03 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-23.38 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-23.38 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
0.71%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
16.96 USD
Maximal:
23.38 USD (8.94%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.41% (23.38 USD)
By Equity:
6.24% (103.48 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDCAD 32
XAUUSD 1
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 142
XAUUSD 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 3.6K
XAUUSD 68
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +49.25 USD
Worst trade: -23 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +115.46 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -23.38 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live26" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-Real3
0.00 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live04
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.12 × 17
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.22 × 155
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.26 × 109
OrbexGlobal-Live
0.50 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live14
0.70 × 20
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.92 × 1646
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.99 × 94
FPMarkets-Live2
1.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Demo
1.00 × 19
ICMarketsSC-Live31
1.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN-2
1.15 × 644
Exness-Real17
1.37 × 141
ICMarketsSC-Live25
1.38 × 125
SaracenInc-Live
1.50 × 109
RoboForex-ECN
1.66 × 79
Exness-Real9
1.89 × 226
BlackBullMarkets-Live
1.94 × 31
FusionMarkets-Live 2
2.00 × 1
Exness-Real6
2.00 × 1
46 more...
Chiến lược giao dịch dựa trên Time Frame M15 của cặp AUDCAD. Tôi cố gắng tạo ra lợi nhuận hàng tháng ở mức kỳ vọng và duy trì tài khoản tránh các mức rủi ro. Tele của tôi: stevenduong999
No reviews
2025.12.24 19:32
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.24 16:29
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.23 07:56
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.23 06:56
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.21 02:02
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.12 00:04
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.10 05:22
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.04 03:38
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.02 05:20
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.21 23:50
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2025.11.04 12:10
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.03 06:11
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.20 14:33
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.20 14:33
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.15 16:17
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.15 16:17
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.15 16:17
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.15 16:17
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.15 16:17
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
