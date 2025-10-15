- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
308
Profit Trades:
252 (81.81%)
Loss Trades:
56 (18.18%)
Best trade:
33.53 USD
Worst trade:
-50.47 USD
Gross Profit:
1 575.32 USD (148 639 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 598.91 USD (154 781 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
24 (99.68 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
148.28 USD (18)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.01
Trading activity:
55.10%
Max deposit load:
8.47%
Latest trade:
18 hours ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.05
Long Trades:
159 (51.62%)
Short Trades:
149 (48.38%)
Profit Factor:
0.99
Expected Payoff:
-0.08 USD
Average Profit:
6.25 USD
Average Loss:
-28.55 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-51.83 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-100.51 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
21.55%
Algo trading:
91%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
285.62 USD
Maximal:
429.83 USD (36.54%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
36.54% (429.75 USD)
By Equity:
9.60% (83.64 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|305
|GBPUSD
|2
|GBPAUD
|1
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-75
|GBPUSD
|44
|GBPAUD
|8
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-8.3K
|GBPUSD
|1.5K
|GBPAUD
|647
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +33.53 USD
Worst trade: -50 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 18
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +99.68 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -51.83 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
Exness-MT5Real29
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 3
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.00 × 6
|
GFXCompanyWLL-GFXSECURITIES
|0.00 × 1
|
GFXCompanyWLL-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 13
|0.00 × 1
|
DooGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
|0.00 × 1
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
VantageInternational-Live 6
|0.00 × 1
|
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
|0.12 × 42
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.23 × 13
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.25 × 8
|
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
|0.44 × 9
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.58 × 36
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.68 × 225
|
XMTrading-MT5 3
|0.71 × 5585
|
StriforLLC-Live
|0.72 × 18
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.79 × 878
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.87 × 5599
|
LiteFinance-MT5
|1.00 × 1
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.00 × 21
FOR MONITORING PURPOSES ONLY
DO NOT COPY
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
-2%
0
0
USD
USD
1K
USD
USD
10
91%
308
81%
55%
0.98
-0.08
USD
USD
37%
1:500