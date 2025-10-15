SignalsSections
Pramod Gome

Gold Flash Amp

Pramod Gome
0 reviews
Reliability
14 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 49 USD per month
growth since 2025 17%
ICMarketsAU-Live
1:30
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
285
Profit Trades:
189 (66.31%)
Loss Trades:
96 (33.68%)
Best trade:
62.46 USD
Worst trade:
-112.88 USD
Gross Profit:
1 511.78 USD (61 447 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 633.90 USD (44 588 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
15 (187.47 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
187.47 USD (15)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.02
Trading activity:
2.33%
Max deposit load:
101.49%
Latest trade:
6 days ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
24 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.14
Long Trades:
250 (87.72%)
Short Trades:
35 (12.28%)
Profit Factor:
0.93
Expected Payoff:
-0.43 USD
Average Profit:
8.00 USD
Average Loss:
-17.02 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-362.76 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-362.76 USD (9)
Monthly growth:
-10.46%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
94%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
280.87 USD
Maximal:
871.46 USD (55.36%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
19.05% (871.46 USD)
By Equity:
5.46% (242.60 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.a 285
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.a -122
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.a 17K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +62.46 USD
Worst trade: -113 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 15
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +187.47 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -362.76 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsAU-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.12.08 06:20
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 4.88% of days out of 82 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.05 06:29
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.01 09:14
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4% of days out of 75 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.27 10:50
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.26 06:12
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.12 12:30
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.12 10:30
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.12 07:40
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.07 05:27
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.05 11:07
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.05 10:07
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.03 07:11
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.02 06:19
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.31 06:48
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.21 09:04
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.17 09:21
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.15 09:57
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
