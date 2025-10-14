- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
737
Profit Trades:
493 (66.89%)
Loss Trades:
244 (33.11%)
Best trade:
1 124.76 USD
Worst trade:
-3 333.12 USD
Gross Profit:
103 437.17 USD (7 788 473 pips)
Gross Loss:
-100 620.69 USD (6 784 552 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (650.05 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
6 009.28 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
48.58%
Max deposit load:
46.17%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
56
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.15
Long Trades:
401 (54.41%)
Short Trades:
336 (45.59%)
Profit Factor:
1.03
Expected Payoff:
3.82 USD
Average Profit:
209.81 USD
Average Loss:
-412.38 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-1 857.59 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-4 805.70 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
14.17%
Algo trading:
89%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
5 274.35 USD
Maximal:
18 240.50 USD (73.47%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
68.52% (5 936.37 USD)
By Equity:
21.46% (3 578.76 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|343
|BTCUSD
|312
|US500
|18
|USDJPY
|15
|NAS100
|12
|JPN225
|12
|US30
|9
|AUDCAD
|8
|EURUSD
|8
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|575
|BTCUSD
|2.9K
|US500
|-61
|USDJPY
|47
|NAS100
|-219
|JPN225
|-934
|US30
|593
|AUDCAD
|38
|EURUSD
|-167
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-34K
|BTCUSD
|1.1M
|US500
|-1.7K
|USDJPY
|420
|NAS100
|-16K
|JPN225
|-88K
|US30
|84K
|AUDCAD
|1.7K
|EURUSD
|-1K
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +1 124.76 USD
Worst trade: -3 333 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +650.05 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 857.59 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "TradeMaxGlobal-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
