Yi Jian Feng

Trend tmgm

Yi Jian Feng
0 reviews
Reliability
11 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 100 USD per month
growth since 2025 41%
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
737
Profit Trades:
493 (66.89%)
Loss Trades:
244 (33.11%)
Best trade:
1 124.76 USD
Worst trade:
-3 333.12 USD
Gross Profit:
103 437.17 USD (7 788 473 pips)
Gross Loss:
-100 620.69 USD (6 784 552 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (650.05 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
6 009.28 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
48.58%
Max deposit load:
46.17%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
56
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.15
Long Trades:
401 (54.41%)
Short Trades:
336 (45.59%)
Profit Factor:
1.03
Expected Payoff:
3.82 USD
Average Profit:
209.81 USD
Average Loss:
-412.38 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-1 857.59 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-4 805.70 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
14.17%
Algo trading:
89%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
5 274.35 USD
Maximal:
18 240.50 USD (73.47%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
68.52% (5 936.37 USD)
By Equity:
21.46% (3 578.76 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 343
BTCUSD 312
US500 18
USDJPY 15
NAS100 12
JPN225 12
US30 9
AUDCAD 8
EURUSD 8
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 575
BTCUSD 2.9K
US500 -61
USDJPY 47
NAS100 -219
JPN225 -934
US30 593
AUDCAD 38
EURUSD -167
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -34K
BTCUSD 1.1M
US500 -1.7K
USDJPY 420
NAS100 -16K
JPN225 -88K
US30 84K
AUDCAD 1.7K
EURUSD -1K
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 124.76 USD
Worst trade: -3 333 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +650.05 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 857.59 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "TradeMaxGlobal-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real
1.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.00 × 1
GTCGlobalTrade-Server
4.16 × 43
Exness-MT5Real5
5.91 × 11
Exness-MT5Real10
7.00 × 1
HFMarketsGlobal-Live3
17.00 × 11
No reviews
2025.12.24 12:23
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.14 13:17
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.11 04:46
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.11 03:46
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.05 17:51
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.05 16:51
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.26 13:33
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.24 16:11
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.20 18:01
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.18 16:53
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.18 02:49
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.17 20:29
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.17 20:29
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.14 14:22
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.14 13:22
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.02 19:44
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.10.28 00:20
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.10.27 23:20
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.15 16:17
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.15 09:57
Share of trading days is too low
