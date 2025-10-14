SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / XAU Rider
Franky Kasim

XAU Rider

Franky Kasim
0 reviews
Reliability
31 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 213%
GTCGlobalSA-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
4 592
Profit Trades:
3 530 (76.87%)
Loss Trades:
1 062 (23.13%)
Best trade:
963.36 USD
Worst trade:
-1 158.14 USD
Gross Profit:
50 969.10 USD (1 225 887 pips)
Gross Loss:
-29 668.53 USD (1 041 188 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
29 (242.68 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 098.92 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading activity:
95.84%
Max deposit load:
1.16%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
190
Avg holding time:
10 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.76
Long Trades:
4 137 (90.09%)
Short Trades:
455 (9.91%)
Profit Factor:
1.72
Expected Payoff:
4.64 USD
Average Profit:
14.44 USD
Average Loss:
-27.94 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-6 638.57 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-6 638.57 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
-12.14%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
45.61 USD
Maximal:
7 727.27 USD (21.18%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
21.08% (7 691.21 USD)
By Equity:
67.27% (23 277.04 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 4586
XAUUSD.c 6
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 21K
XAUUSD.c 0
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 188K
XAUUSD.c 439
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +963.36 USD
Worst trade: -1 158 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +242.68 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -6 638.57 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "GTCGlobalSA-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.12.12 10:08
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.11 06:49
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.11 04:46
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.10 20:37
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.10 02:19
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.10 01:19
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.09 21:16
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.09 20:13
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.09 18:13
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.09 17:10
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.08 08:23
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.08 06:20
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.05 18:51
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.05 17:51
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.05 16:51
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.05 06:29
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.03 17:02
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.03 16:02
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.03 15:02
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.03 14:02
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
