Juliano Gattis

Wins Trading Fenix

Juliano Gattis
0 reviews
Reliability
11 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 36%
Ava-Real 6
1:400
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
189
Profit Trades:
152 (80.42%)
Loss Trades:
37 (19.58%)
Best trade:
8.14 USD
Worst trade:
-3.93 USD
Gross Profit:
225.82 USD (27 295 pips)
Gross Loss:
-28.44 USD (1 764 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
46 (71.22 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
71.22 USD (46)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.73
Trading activity:
61.78%
Max deposit load:
15.79%
Latest trade:
48 minutes ago
Trades per week:
11
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
16.30
Long Trades:
120 (63.49%)
Short Trades:
69 (36.51%)
Profit Factor:
7.94
Expected Payoff:
1.04 USD
Average Profit:
1.49 USD
Average Loss:
-0.77 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-10.31 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-10.66 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
23.59%
Algo trading:
92%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.28 USD
Maximal:
12.11 USD (0.33%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.30% (12.11 USD)
By Equity:
21.25% (110.69 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDCAD 73
EURUSD 65
GBPUSD 26
GOLD 11
AUDNZD 7
USDCAD 4
EURAUD 3
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 98
EURUSD 48
GBPUSD 47
GOLD -4
AUDNZD 1
USDCAD 2
EURAUD 5
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 14K
EURUSD 6.2K
GBPUSD 4.8K
GOLD -358
AUDNZD 267
USDCAD 208
EURAUD 825
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +8.14 USD
Worst trade: -4 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 46
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +71.22 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -10.31 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Ava-Real 6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.41 × 255
No reviews
2025.12.16 02:12
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.16 01:12
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.15 05:32
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.05 11:49
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.04 19:02
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.13 13:33
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Wins Trading Fenix
30 USD per month
36%
0
0
USD
337
USD
11
92%
189
80%
62%
7.94
1.04
USD
21%
1:400
