Signals / MetaTrader 4 / DeltaOne
Christian Roger H Schuddinck

DeltaOne

Christian Roger H Schuddinck
0 reviews
9 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -17%
RoboForex-ECN-3
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
227
Profit Trades:
162 (71.36%)
Loss Trades:
65 (28.63%)
Best trade:
87.27 EUR
Worst trade:
-170.64 EUR
Gross Profit:
820.89 EUR (42 378 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 319.15 EUR (58 847 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
15 (10.37 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
172.61 EUR (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.09
Trading activity:
31.16%
Max deposit load:
4.41%
Latest trade:
7 days ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.77
Long Trades:
177 (77.97%)
Short Trades:
50 (22.03%)
Profit Factor:
0.62
Expected Payoff:
-2.19 EUR
Average Profit:
5.07 EUR
Average Loss:
-20.29 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-527.77 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-527.77 EUR (8)
Monthly growth:
1.60%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
596.66 EUR
Maximal:
643.94 EUR (21.13%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
21.13% (643.94 EUR)
By Equity:
14.70% (420.87 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 182
EURUSD 40
GBPUSD 5
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -587
EURUSD 16
GBPUSD 3
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -16K
EURUSD -981
GBPUSD 303
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +87.27 EUR
Worst trade: -171 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +10.37 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -527.77 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN-3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Pepperstone-Edge01
0.00 × 1
DooPrime-Live 2
0.00 × 1
EGlobalTrade-Classic3
0.00 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 14
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.00 × 2
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN-2
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real11
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Edge11
0.06 × 16
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.20 × 109
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
0.21 × 627
Exness-Real17
0.22 × 369
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.22 × 1415
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
0.25 × 278
ThreeTrader-Live
0.39 × 145
Tickmill-Live10
0.40 × 5
RoboForex-ECN
0.41 × 603
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.57 × 7
FusionMarkets-Live
0.70 × 828
AxioryAsia-06Live
0.75 × 562
AxioryAsia-02Live
0.75 × 8
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
0.78 × 114
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.88 × 16
RoboForex-ECN-3
0.97 × 463
Pepperstone-Edge02
1.00 × 1
The signal DeltaOne has been created for stable profitable trading.

Steady with small risks.

Works on EURUSD and GBPUSD.


No reviews
2025.12.22 21:47
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.16 14:24
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.15 07:57
Low trading activity - only 4 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.08 06:20
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.19 23:29
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.27 21:11
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.24 14:29
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.22 18:11
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.21 20:31
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.21 19:31
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.16 00:47
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.16 00:47
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.12 14:01
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.12 14:01
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.12 14:01
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.12 14:01
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.12 14:01
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
