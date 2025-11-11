- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
1 203
Profit Trades:
748 (62.17%)
Loss Trades:
455 (37.82%)
Best trade:
877.76 USD
Worst trade:
-1 128.10 USD
Gross Profit:
156 399.60 USD (13 588 904 pips)
Gross Loss:
-93 617.54 USD (8 076 145 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (3 628.59 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3 628.59 USD (16)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.19
Trading activity:
32.19%
Max deposit load:
2.93%
Latest trade:
6 minutes ago
Trades per week:
63
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
12.80
Long Trades:
590 (49.04%)
Short Trades:
613 (50.96%)
Profit Factor:
1.67
Expected Payoff:
52.19 USD
Average Profit:
209.09 USD
Average Loss:
-205.75 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-2 111.30 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 111.30 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
40.84%
Annual Forecast:
495.50%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
369.27 USD
Maximal:
4 906.32 USD (13.41%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
13.41% (4 906.32 USD)
By Equity:
1.56% (784.29 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCEUR
|626
|XAGBTC
|577
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|BTCEUR
|16K
|XAGBTC
|47K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|BTCEUR
|5.5M
|XAGBTC
|38K
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +877.76 USD
Worst trade: -1 128 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 16
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +3 628.59 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 111.30 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "NCESC-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
314%
1
21K
USD
USD
83K
USD
USD
19
0%
1 203
62%
32%
1.67
52.19
USD
USD
13%
1:100
すいません、私のプロバイダーでは取り扱い通貨が対応しておりませんでした。非常に優秀なシグナルと思いますので後日検討いたします。