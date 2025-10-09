SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Super GBP EA
Andreas Wijaksono

Super GBP EA

Andreas Wijaksono
0 reviews
Reliability
17 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 158%
JDRSecurities-Live
1:400
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
468
Profit Trades:
324 (69.23%)
Loss Trades:
144 (30.77%)
Best trade:
1 801.68 USD
Worst trade:
-193.80 USD
Gross Profit:
22 430.72 USD (65 873 pips)
Gross Loss:
-6 594.16 USD (47 097 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (2 895.56 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3 371.35 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.18
Trading activity:
97.71%
Max deposit load:
15.06%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
34
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
15.54
Long Trades:
211 (45.09%)
Short Trades:
257 (54.91%)
Profit Factor:
3.40
Expected Payoff:
33.84 USD
Average Profit:
69.23 USD
Average Loss:
-45.79 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-299.98 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 018.94 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
17.45%
Annual Forecast:
211.69%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
165.58 USD
Maximal:
1 018.94 USD (8.87%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
8.87% (1 018.94 USD)
By Equity:
36.06% (6 822.49 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPUSD 468
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD 16K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD 19K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 801.68 USD
Worst trade: -194 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +2 895.56 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -299.98 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "JDRSecurities-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FusionMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 1
MonetaMarkets-Live 6
0.28 × 54
Pair GBP_USD
Method Manage Martingale with low drawdown

This signal is for reference only, if you want to use to your account please consult to metavest.id

No reviews
2025.11.25 13:21
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.25 11:11
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.25 10:11
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.21 13:14
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.21 12:14
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 04:39
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 02:39
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.19 22:19
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.19 21:19
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.05 23:47
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.05 22:47
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.05 20:37
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.04 16:10
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.02 10:38
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.22 08:44
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.22 06:00
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.17 07:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.17 06:11
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.16 14:21
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.10.09 14:35
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
