AUI Legion Network: Engineering, Discipline, and Real Growth

AUI Legion Network is the result of years of development, real-world testing, and methodical debugging. It was not born from an "experiment," but from the genuine need to recover an account that was on the verge of collapse after using third-party bots and early versions of my own systems.

The difference between then and now is simple: discipline, engineering, and design clarity.

For almost a year, I worked exclusively with my algorithms, without distractions or external automation. Every bot was refined under strict criteria: stability, risk control, and operational coherence. This process gave birth to the AUI Legion—a set of strategies capable of operating with surgical precision across different assets, combining quantitative logic and market structure.

Today, the same account that was once nearly lost has been transformed into a sustainable, stable system with an architecture designed for long-term growth.

AUI Legion Network is not a promise: it is a process based on proven data.





How the Network Truly Operates: Architecture and Total Control

AUI Legion Network is composed of three groups of bots, designed to work in synergy and diversify risk. For all groups, uninterrupted connection via VPS is critical for trade control and exit execution.

Controlled Martingale Bots (Pairs: AUDCHF and EURCAD): Designed to resolve cycles using a progressive, non-blind, mathematical structure. They have undergone historical tests and prolonged adverse scenarios ( forward tests ). Management requires a mandatory VPS to complete their cycles without interruption.

AUI Strategy — The Core of Precision (Assets: WS30, NDX, SP500, GBPJPY, EURUSD, XAUUSD): The primary strategy only enters when exceptional market conditions are met. The duration of these trades can vary from minutes to several days , making a continuous connection (VPS) essential to ensure exits are executed accurately based on system indicators. It may use up to 100% of the available free margin to maximize the opportunity.

Non-AUI Complementary Bots (Assets: XAUUSD and NDX): They generate constant flow, balance, and diversification while the AUI strategy waits for its optimal window. Like the other strategies, their closures depend on specific indicators , making the uninterrupted connection (VPS) crucial to maintain the stability of the growth curve and risk control.







Mandatory Technical Requirement for Copiers

To replicate my results faithfully and safely, commitment to these conditions is required:

Capital: Copy with a balance equal to or greater than mine, or at least 90% of the current capital.

VPS / Connection: You must have a 100% stable VPS, without exception . Disconnection compromises risk control across all groups of bots . ( I use MQL5 VPS )

Risk: Understand that the AUI strategy uses margin intensively when opportunity is detected (calculated risk management).

Discipline: Do not seek impulsive trading. This is a system designed for the long term.

If you cannot guarantee a continuous connection or do not use a VPS, please refrain from copying this signal, as any interruption can lead to uncontrolled divergences or failures in the closing sequence.

Broker Compatibility — Critical Warning and Transparency

To avoid conflicts, ensure proper trade replication, and maintain system integrity:

Recommendation Condition Recommended Broker Darwinex. Its pair and symbol names exactly match those used in my algorithms, guaranteeing total synchronicity and coherence. Using Another Broker You must ensure that the pairs have exactly the same names as on Darwinex. A suffix (such as “.a”, “.pro”, “.ecn”, “m”, “_x”, etc.) will cause critical execution errors.



These technical discrepancies are not the responsibility of the signal provider.

Final Message: Transparency and Long-Term Vision

AUI Legion Network is designed for traders seeking serious, transparent, and stable tools.

I do not promise unrealistic returns, quick profits, or risk-free results.

What I do deliver is a measurable process:

Solid Programming: Algorithms tested in real-time.

Operational Coherence: What is observed is what is traded.

Systemic Discipline: Control at every step, not impulses.

If you respect the technical conditions, use a VPS, maintain adequate capital, and understand how each bot operates, you will be able to replicate the account's real performance.

AUI Legion Network — Where discipline, engineering, and experience lead to sustainable growth.



