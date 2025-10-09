SignalsSections
Andres Felipe Carvajal Rodriguez

AUI Legion Network

Andres Felipe Carvajal Rodriguez
0 reviews
73 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 39 USD per month
growth since 2024 -55%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
931
Profit Trades:
641 (68.85%)
Loss Trades:
290 (31.15%)
Best trade:
73.14 USD
Worst trade:
-142.99 USD
Gross Profit:
2 830.49 USD (117 439 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 932.81 USD (102 849 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
51 (171.85 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
594.03 USD (15)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
82.38%
Max deposit load:
99.88%
Latest trade:
12 days ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
16 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.06
Long Trades:
555 (59.61%)
Short Trades:
376 (40.39%)
Profit Factor:
0.97
Expected Payoff:
-0.11 USD
Average Profit:
4.42 USD
Average Loss:
-10.11 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
44 (-42.51 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-965.58 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
14.52%
Annual Forecast:
178.87%
Algo trading:
79%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 767.34 USD
Maximal:
1 839.48 USD (315.99%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
74.25% (1 824.55 USD)
By Equity:
4.26% (199.64 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 342
AUDCHF 159
GBPUSD 91
XAUUSD 61
EURCAD 54
AUDUSD 50
NDX 44
SP500 42
USDCAD 31
AUDCAD 13
XAGUSD 12
GBPJPY 8
USDCHF 4
AUDJPY 3
CADCHF 3
AUDNZD 3
CHFJPY 2
EURNZD 2
GBPAUD 2
USDJPY 2
GBPNZD 1
USDSEK 1
USDNOK 1
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 72
AUDCHF 205
GBPUSD 31
XAUUSD 8
EURCAD 45
AUDUSD -29
NDX -564
SP500 665
USDCAD 10
AUDCAD 0
XAGUSD -533
GBPJPY 9
USDCHF -5
AUDJPY 4
CADCHF -10
AUDNZD -3
CHFJPY -1
EURNZD -7
GBPAUD -1
USDJPY 0
GBPNZD -1
USDSEK 2
USDNOK 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 13K
AUDCHF 7K
GBPUSD 2.6K
XAUUSD -1.7K
EURCAD 3.2K
AUDUSD -1K
NDX -31K
SP500 23K
USDCAD -42
AUDCAD 215
XAGUSD -3.2K
GBPJPY 648
USDCHF -135
AUDJPY 212
CADCHF -476
AUDNZD -262
CHFJPY -37
EURNZD -557
GBPAUD -28
USDJPY 45
GBPNZD -62
USDSEK 2.3K
USDNOK 1.2K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +73.14 USD
Worst trade: -143 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 15
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +171.85 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -42.51 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 9
AdmiralsGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
RoboForex-ECN
0.15 × 33
VTMarkets-Live
0.22 × 55
Darwinex-Live
0.31 × 3768
AmanaCapital-Live
0.63 × 875
Exness-MT5Real3
0.85 × 167
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
1.00 × 2
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.06 × 448
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.16 × 177
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
1.33 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.56 × 36
Ava-Real 1-MT5
2.86 × 7
XMGlobal-MT5 2
2.94 × 35
VantageFXInternational-Live
2.95 × 38
TickmillUK-Live
3.00 × 8
BlackBullMarkets-Live
3.00 × 1
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
3.14 × 7
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
3.32 × 19
AdmiralMarkets-Live
3.77 × 310
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
3.89 × 38
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
4.00 × 4
18 more...
AUI Legion Network: Engineering, Discipline, and Real Growth

AUI Legion Network is the result of years of development, real-world testing, and methodical debugging. It was not born from an "experiment," but from the genuine need to recover an account that was on the verge of collapse after using third-party bots and early versions of my own systems.

The difference between then and now is simple: discipline, engineering, and design clarity.

For almost a year, I worked exclusively with my algorithms, without distractions or external automation. Every bot was refined under strict criteria: stability, risk control, and operational coherence. This process gave birth to the AUI Legion—a set of strategies capable of operating with surgical precision across different assets, combining quantitative logic and market structure.

Today, the same account that was once nearly lost has been transformed into a sustainable, stable system with an architecture designed for long-term growth.

AUI Legion Network is not a promise: it is a process based on proven data.


How the Network Truly Operates: Architecture and Total Control

AUI Legion Network is composed of three groups of bots, designed to work in synergy and diversify risk. For all groups, uninterrupted connection via VPS is critical for trade control and exit execution.

  • Controlled Martingale Bots (Pairs: AUDCHF and EURCAD):

    • Designed to resolve cycles using a progressive, non-blind, mathematical structure.

    • They have undergone historical tests and prolonged adverse scenarios (forward tests).

    • Management requires a mandatory VPS to complete their cycles without interruption.

  • AUI Strategy — The Core of Precision (Assets: WS30, NDX, SP500, GBPJPY, EURUSD, XAUUSD):

    • The primary strategy only enters when exceptional market conditions are met.

    • The duration of these trades can vary from minutes to several days, making a continuous connection (VPS) essential to ensure exits are executed accurately based on system indicators.

    • It may use up to 100% of the available free margin to maximize the opportunity.

  • Non-AUI Complementary Bots (Assets: XAUUSD and NDX):

    • They generate constant flow, balance, and diversification while the AUI strategy waits for its optimal window.

    • Like the other strategies, their closures depend on specific indicators, making the uninterrupted connection (VPS) crucial to maintain the stability of the growth curve and risk control.


Mandatory Technical Requirement for Copiers

To replicate my results faithfully and safely, commitment to these conditions is required:

  • Capital: Copy with a balance equal to or greater than mine, or at least 90% of the current capital.

  • VPS / Connection: You must have a 100% stable VPS, without exception. Disconnection compromises risk control across all groups of bots. (I use MQL5 VPS)

  • Risk: Understand that the AUI strategy uses margin intensively when opportunity is detected (calculated risk management).

  • Discipline: Do not seek impulsive trading. This is a system designed for the long term.

If you cannot guarantee a continuous connection or do not use a VPS, please refrain from copying this signal, as any interruption can lead to uncontrolled divergences or failures in the closing sequence.

 

Broker Compatibility — Critical Warning and Transparency

To avoid conflicts, ensure proper trade replication, and maintain system integrity:

Recommendation Condition
Recommended Broker Darwinex. Its pair and symbol names exactly match those used in my algorithms, guaranteeing total synchronicity and coherence.
Using Another Broker You must ensure that the pairs have exactly the same names as on Darwinex. A suffix (such as “.a”, “.pro”, “.ecn”, “m”, “_x”, etc.) will cause critical execution errors.

These technical discrepancies are not the responsibility of the signal provider.

Final Message: Transparency and Long-Term Vision

AUI Legion Network is designed for traders seeking serious, transparent, and stable tools.

I do not promise unrealistic returns, quick profits, or risk-free results.

What I do deliver is a measurable process:

  • Solid Programming: Algorithms tested in real-time.

  • Operational Coherence: What is observed is what is traded.

  • Systemic Discipline: Control at every step, not impulses.

If you respect the technical conditions, use a VPS, maintain adequate capital, and understand how each bot operates, you will be able to replicate the account's real performance.

AUI Legion Network — Where discipline, engineering, and experience lead to sustainable growth.


No reviews
2025.12.19 00:58 2025.12.19 00:58:43  

From December 15, 2025 to January 4, 2026, I will disable the bots on AUDCHF and EURCAD in order to secure the Darwinex allocation. My strategy is to preserve the current score and thus start 2026 with the allocation guaranteed.

2025.12.18 20:11
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.06 16:47
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.04 19:19
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.09 01:18
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.10.09 00:18
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
