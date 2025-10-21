- Growth
Trades:
189
Profit Trades:
88 (46.56%)
Loss Trades:
101 (53.44%)
Best trade:
249.00 USD
Worst trade:
-202.77 USD
Gross Profit:
11 421.41 USD (382 778 pips)
Gross Loss:
-9 176.20 USD (291 796 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (2 275.03 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 275.03 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
68.70%
Max deposit load:
6.27%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
0.67
Long Trades:
118 (62.43%)
Short Trades:
71 (37.57%)
Profit Factor:
1.24
Expected Payoff:
11.88 USD
Average Profit:
129.79 USD
Average Loss:
-90.85 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
19 (-1 610.81 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 270.34 USD (14)
Monthly growth:
-20.37%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
193.91 USD
Maximal:
3 333.83 USD (39.74%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
38.36% (3 333.83 USD)
By Equity:
8.56% (427.96 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|176
|CHFJPY
|7
|GBPJPY
|6
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|2.3K
|CHFJPY
|-36
|GBPJPY
|-19
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|94K
|CHFJPY
|-2.2K
|GBPJPY
|-878
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +249.00 USD
Worst trade: -203 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 14
Maximal consecutive profit: +2 275.03 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 610.81 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
