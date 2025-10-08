SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Yv0n3 Gold Hunter
Dwi Arie Yuanto

Yv0n3 Gold Hunter

Dwi Arie Yuanto
0 reviews
14 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -4%
Monex-Live
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
304
Profit Trades:
258 (84.86%)
Loss Trades:
46 (15.13%)
Best trade:
52.27 USD
Worst trade:
-259.71 USD
Gross Profit:
4 856.01 USD (88 344 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4 968.12 USD (88 497 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
45 (578.79 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
578.79 USD (45)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.00
Trading activity:
14.55%
Max deposit load:
0.43%
Latest trade:
37 minutes ago
Trades per week:
21
Avg holding time:
59 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.12
Long Trades:
277 (91.12%)
Short Trades:
27 (8.88%)
Profit Factor:
0.98
Expected Payoff:
-0.37 USD
Average Profit:
18.82 USD
Average Loss:
-108.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-422.81 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-422.81 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
-3.35%
Annual Forecast:
-40.67%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
521.82 USD
Maximal:
925.50 USD (27.19%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
27.19% (925.47 USD)
By Equity:
7.38% (232.02 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSDb 304
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSDb -112
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSDb -153
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +52.27 USD
Worst trade: -260 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 45
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +578.79 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -422.81 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Monex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.12.09 06:50
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.04 20:02
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.37% of days out of 73 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.02 10:03
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.02 05:20
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.26 23:06
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.54% of days out of 65 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.19 17:09
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.18 17:53
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.75% of days out of 57 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.17 20:29
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.11 15:50
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2% of days out of 50 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.24 09:07
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.21 06:28
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.17 02:01
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4% of days out of 25 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.16 03:57
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.16 02:47
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.16 01:47
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.16 00:47
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.13 08:24
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 21 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.09 15:35
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.08 02:21
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Yv0n3 Gold Hunter
30 USD per month
-4%
0
0
USD
2.9K
USD
14
99%
304
84%
15%
0.97
-0.37
USD
27%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.