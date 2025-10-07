SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / B013860
Bier Sukhamongkolsawat

B013860

Bier Sukhamongkolsawat
0 reviews
Reliability
12 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 1%
VantageInternational-Live 11
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
693
Profit Trades:
507 (73.16%)
Loss Trades:
186 (26.84%)
Best trade:
327.28 USD
Worst trade:
-191.74 USD
Gross Profit:
2 982.69 USD (91 150 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 788.30 USD (49 295 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (19.65 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
409.16 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.01
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
271.35%
Latest trade:
45 minutes ago
Trades per week:
72
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
0.10
Long Trades:
355 (51.23%)
Short Trades:
338 (48.77%)
Profit Factor:
1.07
Expected Payoff:
0.28 USD
Average Profit:
5.88 USD
Average Loss:
-14.99 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-1 610.28 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 610.28 USD (11)
Monthly growth:
7.45%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
439.51 USD
Maximal:
2 029.12 USD (30.79%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
30.79% (2 029.12 USD)
By Equity:
94.62% (5 650.58 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDCAD+ 232
AUDNZD+ 177
NZDCAD+ 138
GBPAUD+ 85
USDCAD+ 61
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD+ 431
AUDNZD+ -1.3K
NZDCAD+ 592
GBPAUD+ 125
USDCAD+ 361
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD+ 18K
AUDNZD+ 1.9K
NZDCAD+ 13K
GBPAUD+ 7.4K
USDCAD+ 2.1K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +327.28 USD
Worst trade: -192 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 11
Maximal consecutive profit: +19.65 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 610.28 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live 11" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.12.22 01:26
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.28% of days out of 78 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.15 16:03
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.17 05:38
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.14 16:31
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.14 05:25
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.14 04:25
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.06 17:47
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.06 16:47
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.04 22:28
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.11.04 20:28
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.04 18:19
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.04 17:19
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.04 02:40
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.04 01:30
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.09 08:38
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.08 01:21
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.07 21:03
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.07 21:03
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.07 21:03
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
B013860
30 USD per month
1%
0
0
USD
5.2K
USD
12
100%
693
73%
100%
1.06
0.28
USD
95%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.