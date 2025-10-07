SignalsSections
Nobu Darwinx

0 reviews
Reliability
14 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 17%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
82
Profit Trades:
32 (39.02%)
Loss Trades:
50 (60.98%)
Best trade:
5 754.93 USD
Worst trade:
-1 432.92 USD
Gross Profit:
47 139.15 USD (162 144 pips)
Gross Loss:
-29 716.13 USD (95 350 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (15 514.37 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
15 514.37 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
37.08%
Max deposit load:
23.03%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
15 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.44
Long Trades:
65 (79.27%)
Short Trades:
17 (20.73%)
Profit Factor:
1.59
Expected Payoff:
212.48 USD
Average Profit:
1 473.10 USD
Average Loss:
-594.32 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-2 914.09 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-4 311.19 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
4.41%
Annual Forecast:
53.57%
Algo trading:
91%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2 956.67 USD
Maximal:
7 153.56 USD (6.21%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
6.18% (7 125.36 USD)
By Equity:
1.54% (1 560.21 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 82
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 17K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 67K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +5 754.93 USD
Worst trade: -1 433 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +15 514.37 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 914.09 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 1
PrimeCodex-MT5
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
0.00 × 1
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real20
0.00 × 1
AdmiralsGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
FPMarketsLLC-Live
0.00 × 2
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.31 × 275
Exness-MT5Real3
0.85 × 167
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.30 × 20
Darwinex-Live
1.55 × 226
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
2.50 × 2
Alpari-Real01
3.00 × 1
FXOpen-MT5
3.00 × 1
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
4.00 × 1
Swissquote-Server
4.48 × 112
VantageFXInternational-Live
5.25 × 20
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
5.62 × 13
AdmiralMarkets-Live
6.06 × 33
FPMarkets-Live
6.54 × 37
IFCMarketsLtd-Real
7.17 × 6
Weltrade-Real
7.34 × 928
2 more...
No Martingale,  No grid, No dangerous strategy

Have SL,TP for each trade - Never blow account

Only trade XAUUSD


No reviews
2025.12.09 18:13
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.21 17:32
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.20 19:11
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.10 13:19
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.38% of days out of 42 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.06 15:37
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.03 23:30
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.22 12:53
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.35% of days out of 23 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.07 01:23
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.07 00:23
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.07 00:23
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.07 00:23
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
