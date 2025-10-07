- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
82
Profit Trades:
32 (39.02%)
Loss Trades:
50 (60.98%)
Best trade:
5 754.93 USD
Worst trade:
-1 432.92 USD
Gross Profit:
47 139.15 USD (162 144 pips)
Gross Loss:
-29 716.13 USD (95 350 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (15 514.37 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
15 514.37 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
37.08%
Max deposit load:
23.03%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
15 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.44
Long Trades:
65 (79.27%)
Short Trades:
17 (20.73%)
Profit Factor:
1.59
Expected Payoff:
212.48 USD
Average Profit:
1 473.10 USD
Average Loss:
-594.32 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-2 914.09 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-4 311.19 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
4.41%
Annual Forecast:
53.57%
Algo trading:
91%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2 956.67 USD
Maximal:
7 153.56 USD (6.21%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
6.18% (7 125.36 USD)
By Equity:
1.54% (1 560.21 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|82
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|17K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|67K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +5 754.93 USD
Worst trade: -1 433 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +15 514.37 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 914.09 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillUK-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
OneRoyal-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real20
|0.00 × 1
|
AdmiralsGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|0.31 × 275
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.85 × 167
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.30 × 20
|
Darwinex-Live
|1.55 × 226
|
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
|2.50 × 2
|
Alpari-Real01
|3.00 × 1
|
FXOpen-MT5
|3.00 × 1
|
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
|4.00 × 1
|
Swissquote-Server
|4.48 × 112
|
VantageFXInternational-Live
|5.25 × 20
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|5.62 × 13
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|6.06 × 33
|
FPMarkets-Live
|6.54 × 37
|
IFCMarketsLtd-Real
|7.17 × 6
|
Weltrade-Real
|7.34 × 928
No Martingale, No grid, No dangerous strategy
Have SL,TP for each trade - Never blow account
Only trade XAUUSD
