Stephen Connell

MachineGoBrrrr

Stephen Connell
0 reviews
Reliability
11 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 4%
Forex.com-Live 536
1:100
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
427
Profit Trades:
317 (74.23%)
Loss Trades:
110 (25.76%)
Best trade:
18.67 USD
Worst trade:
-6.79 USD
Gross Profit:
238.74 USD (23 522 pips)
Gross Loss:
-138.24 USD (15 044 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
59 (44.38 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
52.46 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.15
Trading activity:
23.92%
Max deposit load:
53.36%
Latest trade:
16 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
10 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.61
Long Trades:
163 (38.17%)
Short Trades:
264 (61.83%)
Profit Factor:
1.73
Expected Payoff:
0.24 USD
Average Profit:
0.75 USD
Average Loss:
-1.26 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
23 (-34.34 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-34.34 USD (23)
Monthly growth:
-1.57%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
62.23 USD (2.88%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.98% (62.23 USD)
By Equity:
6.67% (133.88 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USDJPY 342
GBPUSD 45
EURUSD 21
EURJPY 9
USDCAD 2
AUDUSD 2
GBPAUD 2
AUDCAD 2
EURCAD 1
EURAUD 1
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDJPY 126
GBPUSD -51
EURUSD 13
EURJPY 6
USDCAD 2
AUDUSD 0
GBPAUD 2
AUDCAD 1
EURCAD 1
EURAUD 0
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDJPY 12K
GBPUSD -5.1K
EURUSD 298
EURJPY 868
USDCAD 51
AUDUSD 26
GBPAUD 258
AUDCAD 204
EURCAD 31
EURAUD 46
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +18.67 USD
Worst trade: -7 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 23
Maximal consecutive profit: +44.38 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -34.34 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Forex.com-Live 536" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Forex.com-Live 536
0.00 × 16
Exness-MT5Real38
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real31
1.67 × 6
No reviews
2025.12.14 13:17
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.08 11:26
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.05% of days out of 74 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.05 14:42
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.26 03:01
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.25 03:51
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.24 22:31
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.18 08:35
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.09 23:35
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.07 09:30
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.07 08:30
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.06 23:07
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.28 16:06
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.24 01:51
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.23 08:51
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.13 01:33
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.10 15:34
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.06 02:24
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
MachineGoBrrrr
30 USD per month
4%
0
0
USD
1.6K
USD
11
0%
427
74%
24%
1.72
0.24
USD
7%
1:100
