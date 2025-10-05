- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
58
Profit Trades:
53 (91.37%)
Loss Trades:
5 (8.62%)
Best trade:
10.56 USD
Worst trade:
-5.23 USD
Gross Profit:
39.01 USD (3 562 pips)
Gross Loss:
-18.94 USD (1 552 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
32 (24.33 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
24.33 USD (32)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.22
Trading activity:
34.08%
Max deposit load:
14.62%
Latest trade:
7 hours ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
21 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.91
Long Trades:
41 (70.69%)
Short Trades:
17 (29.31%)
Profit Factor:
2.06
Expected Payoff:
0.35 USD
Average Profit:
0.74 USD
Average Loss:
-3.79 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-10.41 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-10.41 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
6.89%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.09 USD
Maximal:
10.50 USD (8.52%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
8.52% (10.50 USD)
By Equity:
27.15% (30.59 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|USDCAD+
|13
|USDCHF+
|10
|GBPCAD+
|9
|AUDCHF+
|7
|EURGBP+
|7
|EURCAD+
|5
|EURAUD+
|3
|AUDJPY+
|2
|GBPAUD+
|1
|CHFJPY+
|1
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|USDCAD+
|3
|USDCHF+
|7
|GBPCAD+
|2
|AUDCHF+
|3
|EURGBP+
|2
|EURCAD+
|1
|EURAUD+
|1
|AUDJPY+
|1
|GBPAUD+
|0
|CHFJPY+
|0
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|USDCAD+
|-50
|USDCHF+
|600
|GBPCAD+
|352
|AUDCHF+
|280
|EURGBP+
|333
|EURCAD+
|73
|EURAUD+
|181
|AUDJPY+
|124
|GBPAUD+
|56
|CHFJPY+
|61
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +10.56 USD
Worst trade: -5 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 32
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +24.33 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -10.41 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live 10" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
