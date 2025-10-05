The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

PreciseFX-Live 0.00 × 1 MetasGroup-Live 0.00 × 2 EGlobalTrade-Cent7 0.00 × 1 BlackBullMarkets-Live 0.00 × 1 TradeMaxGlobal-Live6 0.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-Live12 0.00 × 1 RoboForex-Prime 0.00 × 3 TradeNation-LiveBravo 0.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-Live25 0.00 × 1 Exness-Real33 0.00 × 2 Exness-Real29 0.00 × 3 Exness-Real16 0.00 × 2 ICMarketsSC-Live27 0.00 × 4 PHP-LiveLiquidity1 0.00 × 6 Darwinex-LiveUK 0.00 × 2 AM-UK-Live 0.00 × 2 ATCBrokers-US Live 0.00 × 10 CollectiveFX-LIVE1 0.00 × 1 Pepperstone-Demo01 0.00 × 2 QTrade-Server 0.00 × 1 CoreLiquidity-Real 1 0.00 × 4 FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server 0.00 × 2 AlSalamBank-Live 0.00 × 2 InvestTechFx-Live 0.00 × 3 OctaFX-Demo 0.00 × 12 304 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor