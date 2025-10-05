- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
389
Profit Trades:
175 (44.98%)
Loss Trades:
214 (55.01%)
Best trade:
710.69 USD
Worst trade:
-600.84 USD
Gross Profit:
55 571.73 USD (553 578 pips)
Gross Loss:
-45 192.27 USD (435 374 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (3 889.71 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3 889.71 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
67.40%
Max deposit load:
17.77%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
1.47
Long Trades:
254 (65.30%)
Short Trades:
135 (34.70%)
Profit Factor:
1.23
Expected Payoff:
26.68 USD
Average Profit:
317.55 USD
Average Loss:
-211.18 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-3 008.56 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3 008.56 USD (10)
Monthly growth:
-37.44%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2 863.20 USD
Maximal:
7 040.24 USD (31.70%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
78.22% (4 208.59 USD)
By Equity:
12.62% (759.15 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|300
|EURJPY
|28
|GBPJPY
|23
|CHFJPY
|11
|CADJPY
|10
|GBPUSD
|6
|AUDJPY
|5
|NZDJPY
|4
|AUDUSD
|1
|USDJPY
|1
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|11K
|EURJPY
|-391
|GBPJPY
|-1.1K
|CHFJPY
|-48
|CADJPY
|134
|GBPUSD
|-66
|AUDJPY
|290
|NZDJPY
|192
|AUDUSD
|-4
|USDJPY
|-93
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|132K
|EURJPY
|-4.8K
|GBPJPY
|-15K
|CHFJPY
|-517
|CADJPY
|2.8K
|GBPUSD
|-427
|AUDJPY
|3.4K
|NZDJPY
|2.3K
|AUDUSD
|-15
|USDJPY
|-1K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +710.69 USD
Worst trade: -601 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +3 889.71 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -3 008.56 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
PreciseFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
MetasGroup-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
EGlobalTrade-Cent7
|0.00 × 1
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live6
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
TradeNation-LiveBravo
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 4
|
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
|0.00 × 6
|
Darwinex-LiveUK
|0.00 × 2
|
AM-UK-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ATCBrokers-US Live
|0.00 × 10
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 4
|
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
|0.00 × 2
|
AlSalamBank-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
InvestTechFx-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
OctaFX-Demo
|0.00 × 12
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
242%
0
0
USD
USD
5.6K
USD
USD
27
0%
389
44%
67%
1.22
26.68
USD
USD
78%
1:50