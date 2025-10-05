SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / BRACAP
Rqbianto

BRACAP

Rqbianto
0 reviews
Reliability
27 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 242%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
389
Profit Trades:
175 (44.98%)
Loss Trades:
214 (55.01%)
Best trade:
710.69 USD
Worst trade:
-600.84 USD
Gross Profit:
55 571.73 USD (553 578 pips)
Gross Loss:
-45 192.27 USD (435 374 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (3 889.71 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3 889.71 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
67.40%
Max deposit load:
17.77%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
1.47
Long Trades:
254 (65.30%)
Short Trades:
135 (34.70%)
Profit Factor:
1.23
Expected Payoff:
26.68 USD
Average Profit:
317.55 USD
Average Loss:
-211.18 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-3 008.56 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3 008.56 USD (10)
Monthly growth:
-37.44%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2 863.20 USD
Maximal:
7 040.24 USD (31.70%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
78.22% (4 208.59 USD)
By Equity:
12.62% (759.15 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 300
EURJPY 28
GBPJPY 23
CHFJPY 11
CADJPY 10
GBPUSD 6
AUDJPY 5
NZDJPY 4
AUDUSD 1
USDJPY 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 11K
EURJPY -391
GBPJPY -1.1K
CHFJPY -48
CADJPY 134
GBPUSD -66
AUDJPY 290
NZDJPY 192
AUDUSD -4
USDJPY -93
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 132K
EURJPY -4.8K
GBPJPY -15K
CHFJPY -517
CADJPY 2.8K
GBPUSD -427
AUDJPY 3.4K
NZDJPY 2.3K
AUDUSD -15
USDJPY -1K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +710.69 USD
Worst trade: -601 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +3 889.71 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -3 008.56 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

PreciseFX-Live
0.00 × 1
MetasGroup-Live
0.00 × 2
EGlobalTrade-Cent7
0.00 × 1
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live6
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
TradeNation-LiveBravo
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real29
0.00 × 3
Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 4
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
0.00 × 6
Darwinex-LiveUK
0.00 × 2
AM-UK-Live
0.00 × 2
ATCBrokers-US Live
0.00 × 10
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 4
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
0.00 × 2
AlSalamBank-Live
0.00 × 2
InvestTechFx-Live
0.00 × 3
OctaFX-Demo
0.00 × 12
304 more...
No reviews
2025.12.18 13:02
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.12 14:32
No swaps are charged
2025.12.12 14:32
No swaps are charged
2025.12.12 13:32
No swaps are charged
2025.12.12 13:32
No swaps are charged
2025.12.12 08:08
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.09 19:13
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.18 00:39
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.17 20:29
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.17 09:59
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.10 01:45
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.07 09:30
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.13 05:53
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.09 11:26
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.06 05:34
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.05 21:04
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 1.85% of days out of 108 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.05 21:04
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
